 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like True Detective: Night Country? Then watch these 3 thrilling TV shows

Christine Persaud
By
A man and a woman look at evidence in A Murder at the End of the World.
Hulu

If you have decided to check out True Detective: Night Country and you like what you see, it’s worth watching the previous three seasons (if you haven’t already). Each season of the anthology crime drama tells a completely different story uniquely with a different A-list cast. If you’re already all caught up on every season and anxiously awaiting the next episodes of season 4, which are released weekly on Max), there are similar and equally compelling shows you can watch in the meantime.

Once you realize True Detective season 4 is right up your alley, watch these three thrilling shows as well. They’re all centered around crime, but each has its own interesting spin on the investigative story. They are similar in ways with one important common denominator: they will keep you hooked the entire way through.

Recommended Videos

A Murder at the End of the World (2023)

Emma Corrin as Darby in A Murder at the End of the World hiring in a corner with pink hair and a black hoodie.
FX

Released in late 2023, A Murder at the End of the World is a thought-provoking psychological thriller/drama that combines your traditional murder mystery with a tone reminiscent of Black Mirror. When Darby (Emma Corrin), a talented hacker and amateur detective, gets an invite to a swanky tech billionaire’s retreat, she feels like she doesn’t quite belong with the one percenters in attendance. But as soon as a mysterious murder occurs, she finds her purpose and puts her sleuthing skills to the test to uncover what’s going on.

Related

You get the same whodunit thrills as you do with True Detective: Night Country, along with the unpacking of secrets and harrowing truths. Created by The OA’s Brit Marling, A Murder at the End of the World is just seven episodes long, but you’ll be gripped and guessing right up to the shocking ending.

Stream A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu. 

The Outsider (2020)

Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in The Outsider.
HBO

Another psychological horror crime drama, The Outsider takes its criminal case in a more supernatural direction, but there’s still a core storyline that follows law enforcement investigating a death. The quest for an answer in the murder of a young boy fuels The Outsider‘s central mystery. No one can believe that family man, dad, and Little League coach Terry (Jason Bateman) did it, despite seemingly irrefutable evidence stacked against him.

The people involved, including detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), are forced to face their own haunted pasts as well. The truth is unbelievable, but when others start dying by suspicious circumstances, detectives have no choice but to listen to the strange theories of private detective and eccentric savant Holly (Cynthia Erivo). Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider did not return for a second season, though there’s still a possibility that a new season, reportedly already written, could eventually find a home. Even without a return of the show, however, The Outsider will be a satisfying watch for fans of True Detective: Night Country.

Stream The Outsider on Max. 

Mare of Easttown (2021)

Kate Winslet as the lead character in Mare of East
Michele K. Short / HBO / HBO

Another female-led crime drama like True Detective season 4, Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a detective sergeant investigating a murder and disappearance. Like True Detective: Night Country, the story takes place in a remote location. It also similarly centers around an authoritative woman with personal troubles and a desperate need to prove herself to the community and others who doubt her.

Mare of Easttown earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won four, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Winslet. Both shows have Academy Award-winning female actors leading the casts and a puzzling case to solve that draws you deep into the plot.

Stream Mare of Easttown on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch this January
Two people walk in a forest in Dublin Murders.

Once Christmas is over, it's over; most people don't want to hear another Christmas carol or see tinsel again for at least 11 months, and possibly more. And certainly, very few are in the mood to watch It's a Wonderful Life's George Bailey walk through Bedford Falls again or see Home Alone's Kevin McCallister act all cute while violently defending his parents' Chicago mansion.

To that end, Digital Trends has fashioned a handy list of three shows all set in or produced in Great Britain and all focusing on the most un-Christmas genre of them all: crime. The following selections include a criminally (pardon the pun) underrated Irish series made by the BBC, a limited Netflix series starring Maestro's Carey Mulligan, and one of the finest modern dramas ever made.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in January
The cast of Go On.

Most of the new scripted shows on Peacock are either original series or shows currently running on NBC. But one of the most appealing aspects of Peacock is its library of classic shows that are no longer on the air. Many of these shows would have completely faded into obscurity without a streaming service. Instead, they get to live on in this digital afterlife.

This month, our picks for the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in January include a short-lived sitcom from a decade ago, a Peacock original series, and a comedy/drama that first aired in the early '90s.
Go On (2012-2013)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January
A boy raises a knife in The Artful Dodger.

The Artful Dodger | Official Trailer | Hulu

One of the reasons that Hulu is such a great streamer for television fans is that it has a steady supply of new shows from ABC and FX, as well as its own original series and programming from around the world. There's so much to watch that you'll run out of hours of the day before you run out of shows to binge on Hulu.

Read more