3 British crime shows on Netflix you should watch in March

Joe Allen
By
An agent standing in front of a woman, his earpiece in in a scene from Bodyguard.
Sophie Mutevelian / World Productions / Netflix

It’s in part thanks to Netflix that we have seen such a significant boom in the number of British shows that Americans are obsessed with. And Britain is just one country that Netflix and other streaming services have started to regularly export TV from. If you’re someone who loves a great British crime drama, though, Netflix still has one of the deepest benches of shows of that genre.

From shows that Netflix itself financed to others that it simply exported from the U.K., this list includes three great British crime dramas that ar worth checking out, especially if you’re just getting your feet wet.

Bodyguard (2018)

Although it only ran for a single season, Bodyguard took the entire internet by storm when it first premiered — and with good reason. The show follows a war veteran who is assigned to a security detail for the home secretary, who is described by some who know her as a sociopath.

As he deals with literal and psychological scars from his time serving in the war, this soldier also has to deal with his prickly new boss and the very real threats to her life. Thanks to a riveting central performance from Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden, as well as some incredibly precise plotting, Bodyguard manages to be thrilling whether you know anything about the intricacies of British politics or not. 

Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

A brilliant, riveting piece of historical fiction anchored by Cillian Murphy’s brilliant central performance, Peaky Blinders may be the epitome of what British crime TV can be. The story is set in the immediate aftermath of the first World War and follows Peaky Blinders, one of the biggest criminal gangs of the era.

The show follows the twists and turns of the Shelby family over the course of years, and starts with Tommy Shelby (Murphy) attempting to get the family to transition into more legitimate business ventures. The show’s plot spirals from there, but it’s never anything less than thrilling, and although it lasted six seasons, it’s only 36 episodes long.

Collateral (2018)

COLLATERAL Official Trailer (2018) Carey Mulligan, Netflix Thriller TV Show HD

Already the name of a great Michael Mann film, this Collateral looks at the aftermath of the murder of a delivery boy in London. Carey Mulligan stars as the detective charged with investigating the case, but as she learns more about what happened, she begins to realize how deeply the roots of this crime are entangled with the criminal underworld of the city she’s sworn to protect.

Collateral has some sharp writing, but what really helps it sing is everything Mulligan is able to bring to the part. She’s one of the best actors working today, and Collateral is the perfect showcase for that talent.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
