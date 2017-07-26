Usher and James Corden sing, and do good deeds, in latest Carpool Karaoke

Why it matters to you If you're a fan of Carpool Karaoke, the latest segment with Usher is an entertaining one that's worth watching.

When Usher jumped into the passenger seat of James Corden’s car as the latest subject for the popular Carpool Karaoke segment, he probably didn’t realize he’d be put to work to do more than just sing. In this high-energy edition, the pair have plenty of fan interactions that make it a must-watch.

Airing on last night’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 12:54 segment has already received more than 1,173,000 views on YouTube. While Usher and Corden rocking out to some of the singer’s best hits, from Yeah! to Burn, Caught Up, I Don’t Mind, and OMG, it’s their hi-jinx outside of the car that offer the most entertainment.

First, Usher attempts to teach Corden how to both walk with swag, and show off some serious dance moves in the club. In the end, Corden simply can’t shake his Broadway roots and jazz hands. After realizing they’re passing right by Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they stop to give it a polish while passers-by look on, puzzled whether this man with the cloth and cleaning solution is actually Usher. But the best part happens when they come upon a pair of men pushing a Porsche down the road.

During their times in the car, the pair don’t discuss much on the personal front. But the conversation ranges from Usher’s claims to being vegan despite eating meat, to what sort of name-calling a gentleman can engage in with his lady.

All in all, it was an entertaining segment, and given the massive viewer numbers on YouTube after less than a day, it’s poised to become one of the most-watched editions. Currently, Adele is the reigning champ: her segment, which was posted in January 2016, has garnered more than 163 million views. Also receiving over 100 million views to date are the Carpool Karaokes with Justin Bieber and One Direction. Of the more recent segments, Bruno Mars’ edition has received an impressive 65.5 million views in just over seven months.

Carpool Karaoke has featured many high-profile musicians as guests, ranging from Rod Stewart and Stevie Wonder, to Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Sia, as well as other celebrities and public figures like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and First Lady Michelle Obama. The segment has become so popular that it spawned its own series, Carpool Karaoke: The Series which is set to debut on Apple Music on August 8. Rather than have Corden at the wheel, segments will place two celebrities together to drive around L.A. whilst belting out their favorite tunes.