 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Check out this underrated movie before it leaves (HBO) Max next week

David Caballero
By

Max, formerly known as HBO, has an impressive library of movies and shows that make it one of the best streaming services out there. The best movies on Max are a healthy mix offering everything a film aficionado could want, from classics produced during Hollywood’s Golden Age to modern superhero fare. October will see several great movies leaving the site, including the 1942 horror classic Cat People.

Directed by Jacques Tourneur, Cat People is among the most singular and striking horror pictures from the 1940s. The plot is surreal and often ridiculous, yet undeniably compelling. This underrated horror classic is daring, fascinating, and uncompromisingly unique, featuring a now-infamous performance from Simone Simon and a premise that walks a fine line between the riveting and the outright ridiculous. Movie lovers will probably have already seen it – some might consider it required viewing for anyone who considers themselves a cinephile. However, those who haven’t should absolutely give it a chance. So, if you’re looking for a spooky film to watch this Halloween season, why not try Cat People before it leaves Max on October 31?

Recommended Videos

The plot

Simone Simon as Irena Dubrovna in Cat People.
Image via Warner Bros.

Cat People features a deliciously outlandish plot that will doubtless raise eyebrows. The film follows Irena Dubrovna, a young Serbian fashion illustrator who meets and quickly marries marine engineer Oliver Reed (Kent Smith). Irena lives in fear, believing herself descended from an ancient tribe of “cat people.” She is convinced she will turn into a panther if sexually aroused.

Related

Out of caution, her marriage with Oliver remains unconsummated, leading Irena to a psychologist while Oliver confides in his assistant, Alice (Jane Randolph). As his relationship with Alice progresses, Irena’s paranoia increases, revealing that there might be a terrifying truth to her fears.

Why You Should Watch

Simone Simon as Irena Dubrovna in Cat People.
Image via Warner Bros,

The film’s greatest strength is treating its plot with more dignity than anticipated. Cat People is stylish, confident, and even sobering, occasionally seeming more like a domestic drama than a horror picture. The dialogue occasionally brings it down, as does the unintentionally clumsy delivery by the cast. However, Cat People excels as a genuinely anxious thriller, if not necessarily a terrifying horror film. The film’s tense atmosphere is overt and effective, resulting in several off-putting sequences that will leave audiences uneasy.

Simon’s performance is another selling point. Although reception to her work remains polarizing, I confess myself a fan of her heightened approach. Her accent is atrocious, but there’s an admirable quality to her delivery; she is as subtle as a cat’s scratch, unnaturally delivering her lines and occasionally seeming to be acting in an entirely different movie. Yet, this works beautifully for her part. This is a woman who thinks she’s a panther, for crying out loud – of course, she’s going to be deluded!

The truth is, Cat People is a mixed bag. But its supernatural tone paved the way for many future horror films that ventured into the inherently macabre side of folklore, from Rosemary’s Baby all the way to The Witch. It’s chilling, visually stunning, stressful, and unexpectedly tragic. Horror films are seldom more memorable than Cat People, an underrated triumph of the horror genre that deserves far more love and attention than it gets.

Watch Cat People on Max before it leaves on October 31.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
5 movies leaving Hulu in October you have to watch
Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt sit together on a couch looking at papers in a scene from Seven.

Although Hulu has a very impressive lineup of movies, it's also losing five of its best movies at the end of the month. Many of the horror flicks that were brought in for Huluween are also going out the door. And there are less than three weeks to catch these five movies leaving Hulu at the end of October.

To help you get the most out of your Hulu subscription, we've put together this list of five films that exemplify what Hulu has to offer. These are the five movies leaving Hulu in October that you have to watch.
Seven (1995)

Read more
This underrated James Wan horror movie is on Hulu in October. Here’s why you should watch it
Annabelle Wallis in Malignant.

The season for frights and spooky entertainment is upon us. And there's no better time to cue up a steady stream of horror films and shows than the month of October. The looming specter of Halloween aside, any reason is a good reason to fit some quality scares into your schedule. Though there are plenty of horror films to choose from, director James Wan's Malignant should absolutely be on your radar as the film hits Hulu's library in October.

Malignant joins a long line of horror films that pique our curiosity and stick like glue to our memory banks thanks in part to bold and evocative single-word titles like Insidious, Sinister, Smile, Terrifier, It, etc. With a master of horror at its helm and eerie cover art to boot, the film should look promising to the average horror fan. Rest assured, Malignant is unreservedly worthy of your attention.
James Wan is a modern master of horror

Read more
5 underrated 2023 horror movies that are streaming right now
Sophie Thatcher holds a lighter in The Boogeyman.

Spooky movie season has finally arrived, and while 2023 hasn’t turned out to be a banner year for horror movies, it has still delivered a number of genuinely memorable additions to the genre. This October, horror fans don’t need to rely solely on Hollywood’s current, frankly disappointing, lineup of theatrical offerings, either. There are, in fact, a handful of underrated horror movies available to stream right now.

So, whether you need some ideas for what to watch on Halloween Night or you’re just in the mood for something scary this weekend, here are five horror movies from this year that you can stream at any point throughout the coming weeks.
The Boogeyman (Hulu)
The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Read more