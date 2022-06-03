 Skip to main content
5 great anime to stream on Crunchyroll in June 2022

Guillermo Kurten
By

With the current merging of Funimation into Crunchyroll’s platform, the latter is increasingly becoming the definitive streamer for anime-exclusive content. Last month saw the ’90s classic anime series Trigun, a modern classic in the form of Black Lagoon, and more.

While June looks set to be a quieter month, there is nonetheless a handful of noteworthy anime series to stream. These range from a longtime action-horror classic like Hellsing, along with its most recent adaptation, to more down-to-earth, slice-of-life anime like Stars Align for those who are looking to enjoy some quieter moments.

Psycho-Pass (seasons 1-2)

The main cast of Psycho-Pass in season 1 key art.

Psycho-Pass is an inventive anime-original story, with the first and third seasons being animated by Production I.G (Haikyuu!! seasons 1-4) and the second by Tatsunoko Production. The premise is heavily inspired by neo-noir cyberpunk classics like Blade Runner, with Psycho-Pass taking place in 22nd-century Japan.

Enforcers in this authoritarian setting “uphold the law” by apprehending or killing people who show the slightest inkling of criminal intent. While subsequent seasons struggled to maintain the narrative freshness of the first, Psycho-Pass is still an overall worthy sci-fi anime to get immersed in.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Psycho-Pass are available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

Hellsing (episodes 1-13)

Alucard wearing his signature blood-red outfit grinning behind his shining glasses.

Writer Kouta Hirano’s cult-classic action-horror manga Hellsing received its first anime adaptation in 2001 through animation studio Gonzo. The series takes place in a dark fantasy world where several supernatural-hunter exist associations around the world, including England’s Hellsing organization.

Its determined leader uses protagonist Alucard, a vampire who’s been engineered to fight loyally on Hellsing’s behalf. This first adaptation employs the same core characters and setting but follows a new story. Hellsing will be a thrilling time for fans eager for an over-the-top and grim action series, especially so for those looking for the closest anime equivalent to the Castlevania video game series and Netflix show.

All 13 episodes of Hellsing are available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

Hellsing Ultimate (episodes 1-10)

Alucard in the Hellsing Ultimate anime giving a sinister grin and his glasses shining in the night.

For fans of the manga looking for a faithful adaptation of Hirano’s source material, the more recent Hellsing Ultimate OVA anime series will surely satisfy. This time animated by a joint effort between studios Graphinica, Satelight, and industry veterans Madhouse, Ultimate is similar to what Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood did after the original anime adaptation.

The story follows the Hellsing organization’s fight against sadistic supernatural forces, as well as the expanding international threat from rival factions. If fans enjoyed the prior adaptation, they’ll undoubtedly feel at home with the more modern animation and visual style of Ultimate, as well as all the stylishly gruesome action it brings.

All 10 episodes of Hellsing Ultimate are available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

Stars Align (episodes 1-12)

Stars Align key art featuring Toma and Maki in their tennis gear.

On the quieter side of Crunchyroll’s recent additions, Stars Align follows an original story of a middle school boys’ tennis club that faces disbandment due to their poor string of match performances. The series is animated by studio Eight Bit and revolves around protagonist Maki Katsuragi as he transfers into the school and is recruited by club captain, Toma Shinjo.

On top of the sports theme on the surface, Stars Align also delves deeper into the more somber, grounded coming-of-age character drama of the boys as they adjust to middle school life.

All 12 episodes of Stars Align are available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

Super Cub (episodes 1-12)

Koguma looking content as she rides her Honda Super Cub.

Another slice-of-life series, Studio Kai’s anime adaptation of Tone Kouken and Hiro’s light Super Cub novels revolves around a high school girl named Koguma. She leads a fairly mundane life, to the point of yearning for something to take interest in that will inject her with a welcome dose of excitement.

Koguma resolves to get herself a Honda Super Cub, which eventually leads to her life growing beyond a mere motor scooter. From there, she goes on to meet and forge close friendships with Reiko and Eniwa. Super Cub is another anime series for those looking for a touching and heartwarming drama.

All 12 episodes of Super Cub are available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

