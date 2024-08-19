Crystal Lake, Peacock’s Friday the 13th prequel series, finds new showrunner

Crystal Lake, A24’s upcoming prequel series to Friday the 13th for Peacock, has found its new creative lead. Per Deadline, Brad Caleb Kane has been hired as the series’ new creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

The hiring of Kane comes three months after Bryan Fuller exited the project due to creative differences. A24 is taking the series in a completely different direction.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask,” Kane said in a statement. “Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

Kane is best known for his work as a writer on Tokyo Vice, Lodge 49, and Warrior. Kane recently served as a co-showrunner and executive producer on It: Welcome to Derry, HBO’s upcoming prequel series to Andy Muschietti’s It.

Announced in October 2022, Crystal Lake’s plot details are being kept under wraps. The original Friday the 13th followed a group of teenage camp counselors who are terrorized and murdered at a summer camp. The murderer was Mrs. Voorhees (Betsy Palmer), the vengeful mother of Jason, who blames counselors for the alleged drowning of her son at Camp Crystal Lake. Jason, the legendary killer in a hockey mask, shows up at the end of the first film and becomes the primary villain moving forward.

Besides Kane, Crystal Lake’s executive producers include Victor Miller, Marc Toberoff, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, and A24.