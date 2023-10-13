 Skip to main content
3 great scary movies to watch on Friday the 13th

Blair Marnell
By

You may not realize it, but today is the second Friday the 13th of 2023, and also the first time that a Friday the 13th has fallen in October since 2017. It’s practically a crime to not have a new Friday the 13th movie opening in theaters today. Given today’s release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, however, Swift would have probably sent Jason running from this release date. In an actual Friday the 13th film, it would be the other way around.

Nevertheless, you don’t have to brave the Swifties to catch a scary movie on the last Friday the 13th of 2023. We’ve compiled a brief list of three great horror flicks you can watch on Friday the 13th from the comfort of your home. You can even leave the lights on if you’re scared.

Evil Dead (2013)

Jane Levy in Evil Dead.
Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

The poster for the 2013 remake of Evil Dead promised that it was “the most terrifying film you will ever experience.” Whether it fully lives up to that claim is a matter of debate, but it is a truly intense horror flick that completely discards the comedy and slapstick of the previous two movies. In his directorial debut, Fede Álvarez does everything he can to make the Deadites frightening again, and he succeeds.

Like Sam Raimi’s original film from 1981, everything takes place around a remote cabin in the woods. This time, it’s Mia Allen (Jane Levy) and her friends whopay the price for awakening an unspeakable evil. Mia is the first to be possessed, and definitely not the last one. Once the Deadites have enough souls, an abomination will be unleashed upon the Earth.

Watch Evil Dead on Hulu.

The Babadook (2014)

Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman in The Babadook.
Umbrella Entertainment

Most creatures in stories can’t hurt you. But The Babadook is an exception. In this acclaimed Australian horror film, young Samuel Vanek (Noah Wiseman) is absolutely terrified of the Babadook, a horrific creature in one of his pop-up books. Samuel’s mother, Amelia Vanek (Essie Davis), initially chalks up his apprehension to typical childhood fears … until she also sees disturbing signs of the Babadook.

Even if the creature wasn’t real before, it is now. The Babadook is coming for Amelia’s son, and even a mother’s love may not be able to stand between the monster and its prey.

Watch The Babadook on Hulu.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Adrienne King in Friday the 13th.
Paramount

We would be remiss if we didn’t include a Friday the 13th movie on today’s list. But instead of one of the largely interchangeable sequels, we’ve chosen the original film. Jason Voorhees is in this movie, but not as the traditional slasher that he became. Instead, the story is set just a few years after young Jason’s drowning, as Camp Crystal Lake prepares to open for the summer.

Camp counselors Alice (Adrienne King), Bill (Harry Crosby), Marcie (Jeannine Taylor), Brenda (Laurie Bartram),  Jack (Kevin Bacon), and Ned (Mark Nelson) have no idea that they’ve placed themselves in danger simply by coming to Crystal Lake. But by the time that the killer starts picking them off, it’s far too late to run.

Watch Friday the 13th on Max.

