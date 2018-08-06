Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Microsoft is the latest company to join the Movies Anywhere service

Kris Wouk
By
Avengers Infinity War Thanos new movie trailers most anticipated movies of 2018

While streaming services and digital rentals make it easy to watch all the movies you want without actually buying anything, there are still film buffs who prefer to own their favorite movies, whether via digital download or physical media like Blu-ray. With so many different services that let you buy films, it can be tough to keep track of what you bought, and where you can play it.

Movies Anywhere aims to solve this problem by sharing films purchased via multiple services. Now, one of the last major sellers of digital movies and TV shows that had yet to join the service, Microsoft, has finally joined.

Movies Anywhere allows purchases from select studios made through Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNow to be watched via the Movies Anywhere app, including movies you have previously purchased via these services. Studios that support the service are currently Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm), 20th Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), and Warner Bros.

With the addition of Microsoft to the service, users can now watch movies and TV shows purchased via the company’s Movies & TV store — which is available on both Windows 10 PCs and Xbox game consoles — anywhere that the Movies Anywhere app is supported. If you’re a user of the Movies & TV store but are new to Movies Anywhere, Microsoft has a quick guide to help you get started.

By connecting your accounts for each of these services, you will be able to watch your purchased films from any of the aforementioned studios on the Movies Anywhere app at any time. This also applies to physical purchases: Blu-ray and UHD Blu-rays from the involved studios often include a digital download code, and while you could just download the file, registering it with one of the above services makes for a more portable experience. As more studios join Movies Anywhere, you may even find the codes included with older purchases are now compatible with the service.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the concept has been done before with Ultraviolet, which offers similar functionality. Many major studios support Ultraviolet, but one longtime holdout was Disney, which spurned the service in favor of developing its own service in Movies Anywhere. While the service did well enough when it was Disney-only, the addition of other studios is seeing more customers using it.

Movies Anywhere is supported on Amazon Fire devices, Android and Android TV devices, Chromecast, iOS, Roku devices, and popular browsers. For more information, see the Movies Anywhere website.

Updated on August 6: Added information on Microsoft joining the Movies Anywhere service.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The EU is pushing for standardized phone chargers again
Up Next

Prepare to drool over Project Gold, Porsche's birthday present to itself
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best action movies on netflix dark knight featured
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
blue valentine trailer poster for 5814820698001
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Blue Valentine’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu castle rock featured
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix dark tourist featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Arrested Development’ to ‘Dark Tourist’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
shielding your eyes from the glaring lights of star trek into darkness 002
Movies & TV

Make it so! Sir Patrick Stewart to return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard

The Star Trek franchise will always live long and prosper. After signing screenwriter Alex Kurtzman to a five-year deal, CBS revealed that it's currently developing four stand-alone series set in the Trek universe.
Posted By Nick Hastings
best new shows and movies to stream her featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Americans’ season 6, ‘Her’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The final season of The Americans, the gorgeous sci-fi film Her, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Venom,’ ‘Inventing Tomorrow,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best of the best each week. On tap this week: The trailers for Sony's Venom movie and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' new film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Mission Impossible fallout review
Movies & TV

Oh, bother! ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ beats Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’

Mission: Impossible - Fallout' gave star Tom Cruise one of the biggest premieres of his career, and followed it with a second weekend win, beating Disney's Christopher Robin and R-rated comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate in new 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' photo

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

Just in time for that summer fling, here are the best romance films on Netflix

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for an offbeat rom-com from Down Under or a film about a guy who is trying to be more than "just friends."
Posted By Kailla Coomes
the twilight zone series
Movies & TV

CBS reveals more details about Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ series

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and production is expected to begin soon on the show.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to Moonrise Kingdom.
Posted By Kailla Coomes