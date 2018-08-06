Microsoft is the latest company to join the Movies Anywhere service

Share

While streaming services and digital rentals make it easy to watch all the movies you want without actually buying anything, there are still film buffs who prefer to own their favorite movies, whether via digital download or physical media like Blu-ray. With so many different services that let you buy films, it can be tough to keep track of what you bought, and where you can play it.

Movies Anywhere aims to solve this problem by sharing films purchased via multiple services. Now, one of the last major sellers of digital movies and TV shows that had yet to join the service, Microsoft, has finally joined.

Movies Anywhere allows purchases from select studios made through Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNow to be watched via the Movies Anywhere app, including movies you have previously purchased via these services. Studios that support the service are currently Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm), 20th Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), and Warner Bros.

With the addition of Microsoft to the service, users can now watch movies and TV shows purchased via the company’s Movies & TV store — which is available on both Windows 10 PCs and Xbox game consoles — anywhere that the Movies Anywhere app is supported. If you’re a user of the Movies & TV store but are new to Movies Anywhere, Microsoft has a quick guide to help you get started.

By connecting your accounts for each of these services, you will be able to watch your purchased films from any of the aforementioned studios on the Movies Anywhere app at any time. This also applies to physical purchases: Blu-ray and UHD Blu-rays from the involved studios often include a digital download code, and while you could just download the file, registering it with one of the above services makes for a more portable experience. As more studios join Movies Anywhere, you may even find the codes included with older purchases are now compatible with the service.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the concept has been done before with Ultraviolet, which offers similar functionality. Many major studios support Ultraviolet, but one longtime holdout was Disney, which spurned the service in favor of developing its own service in Movies Anywhere. While the service did well enough when it was Disney-only, the addition of other studios is seeing more customers using it.

Movies Anywhere is supported on Amazon Fire devices, Android and Android TV devices, Chromecast, iOS, Roku devices, and popular browsers. For more information, see the Movies Anywhere website.

