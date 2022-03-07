Rosario Dawson enters a warzone in HBO Max’s DMZ trailer

There’s a war coming to America in HBO Max‘s upcoming miniseries DMZ. The new show is based upon Brian Wood and artist Riccardo Burchielli’s DMZ comic book series that was published between 2005 and 2012 by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. In the comic and the show, America was struck by a Second Civil War, which transformed Manhattan into a shattered demilitarized zone.

The miniseries is taking some liberties with the original comic by reimagining the lead character as a medic named Alma Ortega. Rosario Dawson will play Alma in the series, and the first trailer reveals why she’s going into the DMZ. She has to find the son that she was forced to leave behind. Meanwhile, in the ruins of what was once New York City, Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt) is emerging as the power-hungry leader who will stop at nothing to seize control.

According to HBO Max, Alma will have to face warlords, gangs, and bloodthirsty militias if she hopes to escape with her son once again. She may even inspire hope in the residents of the DMZ that their lives can be more than just an endless conflict.

Freddy Miyares also stars in the series as Skel, an assassin who works with Parco. Hoon Lee and Jordan Preston Carter will have leading roles, but their character names haven’t been released yet. Venus Ariel will appear as Nico, alongside Jade Wu as Susie, Rey Gallegos as Cesar, Agam Darshi as Franklin, Juani Feliz as Carmen, Rutina Wesley as Athena, Mamie Gummer as Rose, Nora Dunn as Oona, and Henry G. Sanders as Cedric.

Roberto Patino is the showrunner of DMZ, which was executive produced by Ava DuVernay, who also directed the first episode. All four episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 17.

