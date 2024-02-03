Don’t miss this killer Sling TV deal this weekend

If you love to watch sports and you’re keen to cut the cord on your existing cable setup, you seriously need to consider getting a Sling TV subscription. The live TV streaming service offers even more than sports too. Primarily though, it’s a great way of gaining access to your favorite leagues like the NBA and it’s surprisingly affordable right now thanks to the first month being 50% off.

All you need to do is pick which of the two packages you want with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue down to $20 for the first month instead of $40. If you can’t decide, you can always sign up for the combined Sling Orange + Blue package for just $27.50 for the first month, down from $55. Unlikely to stay this price for much longer, we’re here to give you a quick overview of what to expect so you know why it’s worth checking out.

Why you should sign up to Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available as it offers a lot of flexibility with its packages. Sling Orange includes ESPN and Disney Channel, but you can only stream on one device at a time, while Sling Blue includes Fox Sports, while allowing you to stream on three devices at the same time. Both packages grant access to a total of 26 base channels that include CNN and TNT. Sling Orange + Blue combines all of these channels so you don’t have to choose. There are various Extra channels and Premium channels that you can tack on to any plan for an extra monthly fee, allowing you to create a customized subscription.

Sling TV recently added several features, including making it easier to immediately subscribe to content and allowing user profiles on all devices. Sports enthusiasts, meanwhile, will love the integration of live scores for more leagues, including the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, and college basketball and football.

If you’ve been waiting for Sling TV deals, now’s the time to sign up because you can get the first month at 50% off for any of the service’s packages. Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both down to $20 from $40, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue will only cost $27.50 instead of $55. It’s a great way to try the platform, especially for sports fans, since there’s no annual contract that will tie you up long-term. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these first-month discounts for Sling TV’s packages.

