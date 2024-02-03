 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this killer Sling TV deal this weekend

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

If you love to watch sports and you’re keen to cut the cord on your existing cable setup, you seriously need to consider getting a Sling TV subscription. The live TV streaming service offers even more than sports too. Primarily though, it’s a great way of gaining access to your favorite leagues like the NBA  and it’s surprisingly affordable right now thanks to the first month being 50% off.

All you need to do is pick which of the two packages you want with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue down to $20 for the first month instead of $40. If you can’t decide, you can always sign up for the combined Sling Orange + Blue package for just $27.50 for the first month, down from $55. Unlikely to stay this price for much longer, we’re here to give you a quick overview of what to expect so you know why it’s worth checking out.

Why you should sign up to Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available as it offers a lot of flexibility with its packages. Sling Orange includes ESPN and Disney Channel, but you can only stream on one device at a time, while Sling Blue includes Fox Sports, while allowing you to stream on three devices at the same time. Both packages grant access to a total of 26 base channels that include CNN and TNT. Sling Orange + Blue combines all of these channels so you don’t have to choose. There are various Extra channels and Premium channels that you can tack on to any plan for an extra monthly fee, allowing you to create a customized subscription.

Sling TV recently added several features, including making it easier to immediately subscribe to content and allowing user profiles on all devices. Sports enthusiasts, meanwhile, will love the integration of live scores for more leagues, including the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, and college basketball and football.

If you’ve been waiting for Sling TV deals, now’s the time to sign up because you can get the first month at 50% off for any of the service’s packages. Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both down to $20 from $40, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue will only cost $27.50 instead of $55. It’s a great way to try the platform, especially for sports fans, since there’s no annual contract that will tie you up long-term. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these first-month discounts for Sling TV’s packages.

Chelsea vs Fulham live stream: How to watch the game for free
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Premier League has a full slate of games today, and the early game is Chelsea vs Fulham. It’s a game soccer fans won’t want to miss, and it kicks off bright and early this morning, at 7:30 a.m. ET, Saturday January 13. USA Network has the television coverage, which means the game will be available to watch on a number of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham game online, and we’ve even found a way you can watch the game for free.
The best way to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

The best way to watch Chelsea vs Fulham online is going to be Sling TV. It’s a popular streaming TV service for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a cable subscription. Sling has two different channel lineups to choose from, with its Blue Plan offering USA Network. With Sling Blue you’ll also get access to sports channels such as NFL Network, FS1, and TNT. Sling TV feels a lot like cable with its interface and channel lineups, but without the hassle of commitments and hardware. You can currently get either of Sling TV’s base plans for 50% off your first month, and you can even bundle the two together and save 50% on your first month as well.

Read more
Man United vs Aston Villa live stream: Watch the game for free
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.

Premier League soccer is in action today and one of the headliner matchups is Man United vs Aston Villa. It kicks off in one hour, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and USA Network has the TV coverage. This is good news if you’re hoping to watch the live stream online, as it will be available on a number of the best live TV streaming services. And there’s even more good news, as we’ve tracked down a way to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream for free.
The best way to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

Sling TV is going to be the best way to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream. Sling offers two different channel lineups. USA Network is part of the Sling Blue lineup, so that’s the subscription you want in order to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream. With Sling Blue you’ll also get access to sports networks such as NFL Network, FS1, and TNT. You can currently get either of Sling TV’s base plans for 50% off your first month, and you can even bundle the two together and save 50% on your first month as well.
Is there a free Man United vs Aston Villa live stream?

Read more
Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the game for free
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you’re a Premier League fan you may be wondering what the best way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream may be. It kicks off in one hour, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and USA Network is in charge of the television broadcast. This means there’s quite a few ways to watch the game online. We’ve rounded up the best of them, as well as a way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream for free.
The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool is with Sling TV. You’ll be able to access USA Network and the Burnley vs Liverpool by subscribing to the Sling Blue channel lineup. This will also get you access to sports networks like TNT, TBS, NFL Network, and FS1. Currently you can get a Sling TV subscription for 50% off your first month. This brings the price of Sling Blue down to $23 for one month, or you can bundle it with Sling Orange for $30.
Is there a free Burnley vs Liverpool live stream?

Read more