Don’t Worry Darling’s trailer makes us question reality

Last week at CinemaCon, director and actress Olivia Wilde was the talk of the show for more than one reason. While speaking about her new film, Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde was served with legal papers from her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis. That was the gossip side of the equation. From an industry standpoint, it was the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling that created a strong buzz for the upcoming flick. This thriller is not what we expected to see, but now you can watch the trailer for yourself.

While Wilde does have a supporting role in the film as Mary, the focus is on Florence Pugh’s Alice, a woman happily married to Jack (Harry Styles). Or perhaps not too happily, since Alice seems to have eyes for Frank (Chris Pine) as well. You may find the beginning of the trailer somewhat disorienting since the time period is initially indistinct. But even once the trailer gets around to showing the film’s ’50s aesthetic, there’s clearly something else going on beneath the surface. And once Alice catches a glimpse of a world that she doesn’t understand, she wants out.

Alice’s husband, and the husbands of all of the other wives in the Victory community, work directly for Frank and his Victory Project. However, it’s telling that no one can define or explain what the Victory Project is. This community values discretion and silence over anything else. Given the level of unreality that Alice is experiencing, it’s fair to question whether she’s really in the ’50s at all. If nothing around her is real, then nothing can be trusted.

Gemma Chan also stars in the film as Shelley, with KiKi Layne as Margaret, Nick Kroll as Bill, Sydney Chandler as Bunny, Alisha Heng as Rose, Douglas Smith as John, Kate Berlant as Peg, Asif Ali as Peter, Timothy Simons as Dean, Ari’el Stachel as Kevin, Dita Von Teese as a burlesque dancer, Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred, and Mariah Justice as Barbara.

Don’t Worry Darling was written by Katie Silberman from a story she created with Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. It will hit theaters on Friday, September 23.

