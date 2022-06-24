The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the nominees for its 14th Dorian TV Awards, honoring the best that television has to offer in both mainstream and LGBTQ+ content. Comprised of 385 professional critics and journalists covering film and television across different mediums, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics remains staunchly committed to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices in entertainment.
HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere and HBO Max’s Hacks led the pack with five nominations apiece, including nods for their leading ladies, Bridget Everett and Jean Smart, respectively. The trailblazing network also leads the nominations overall with 24, thanks to hits like Euphoria, Barry, and Succession. HBO Max scored 14 nominations for shows like Hacks, The Other Two, and Our Flag Means Death.
Netflix accumulated 15 nominations, mainly thanks to its charming dramedy Heartstopper. Other recognized shows from the streaming juggernaut included Midnight Mass and Russian Doll. Apple TV+ came in fourth with seven nominations for several of its acclaimed shows, including Severance and Schmigadoon! ABC’s hit Abbott Elementary amassed three nominations, while cable hits Yellowjackets and Better Call Saul earned three and two nominations respectively. Fan favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race, available on Paramount+, earned two nominations.
The Dorian Awards’ trademark categories celebrated a wide variety of shows and performers. Campiest TV Show recognized Netflix’s infamous Diana: The Musical, HBO’s Euphoria, Peacock’s Girls 5Eva, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! Meanwhile, the Wilde Wit Award, given to “a performer, writer, or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” had Joel Kim Booster, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bowen Yang among its nominees. Finally, the show introduced a new category this year: the “You Deserve An Award!” Award to “a uniquely talented TV icon.” Gillian Anderson, Christine Baranski, Lynda Carter, Kim Cattrall, and Cassandra Peterson are the five contenders.
Winners for the 14th annual Dorian TV Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, August 17. A full list of nominees follows:
BEST TV DRAMA
