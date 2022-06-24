 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Hacks, Somebody Somewhere lead LGBTQ critics’ Dorian TV Awards nominations

David Caballero
By

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the nominees for its 14th Dorian TV Awards, honoring the best that television has to offer in both mainstream and LGBTQ+ content. Comprised of 385 professional critics and journalists covering film and television across different mediums, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics remains staunchly committed to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices in entertainment.

HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere and HBO Max’s Hacks led the pack with five nominations apiece, including nods for their leading ladies, Bridget Everett and Jean Smart, respectively. The trailblazing network also leads the nominations overall with 24, thanks to hits like EuphoriaBarry, and Succession. HBO Max scored 14 nominations for shows like Hacks, The Other Two, and Our Flag Means Death.

Nick and Charlie smile in a scene from Heartstopper.

Netflix accumulated 15 nominations, mainly thanks to its charming dramedy Heartstopper. Other recognized shows from the streaming juggernaut included Midnight Mass and Russian Doll. Apple TV+ came in fourth with seven nominations for several of its acclaimed shows, including Severance and Schmigadoon! ABC’s hit Abbott Elementary amassed three nominations, while cable hits Yellowjackets and Better Call Saul earned three and two nominations respectively. Fan favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race, available on Paramount+, earned two nominations.

The Dorian Awards’ trademark categories celebrated a wide variety of shows and performers. Campiest TV Show recognized Netflix’s infamous Diana: The Musical, HBO’s Euphoria, Peacock’s Girls 5Eva, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! Meanwhile, the Wilde Wit Award, given to “a performer, writer, or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” had Joel Kim Booster, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bowen Yang among its nominees. Finally, the show introduced a new category this year: the “You Deserve An Award!” Award to “a uniquely talented TV icon.” Gillian Anderson, Christine Baranski, Lynda Carter, Kim Cattrall, and Cassandra Peterson are the five contenders.

Winners for the 14th annual Dorian TV Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, August 17. A full list of nominees follows:

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (FX)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
BEST TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
Hacks (HBO Max)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW
Elite (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
 
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
Better Things (FX)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO)
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Beyonce, Be Alive, 94th Academy Awards (ABC)
Kristin Chenoweth and cast, Tribulation, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, Don’t Give Up, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Jean Smart, You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Hacks (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong and cast, Corn Puddin’, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham and cast, Never Gonna Give You Up, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
 
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime) 
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) 
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) 
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
ZIWE (Showtime)
 
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Arcane (Netflix) 
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Q Force (Netflix)
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)
What If…? (Disney+)
 
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary (HBO Max) 
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)
We’re Here (HBO)
 
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Euphoria (HBO)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Loki (Disney+)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
Diana: The Musical (Netflix) 
Euphoria (HBO)
Girls5Eva (Peacock)
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+
WILDE WIT AWARD
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
Joel Kim Booster
Quinta Brunson
Jerrod Carmichael
Jennifer Coolidge
Bowen Yang
THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD
To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore
Gillian Anderson
Christine Baranski 
Lynda Carter
Kim Cattrall
Cassandra Peterson
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER 
for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Jerrod Carmichael
Margaret Cho
Russell T, Davies
Kate McKinnon
Bowen Yang

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX rolls Super Heavy booster to launchpad for key test

SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad in June 2022.

Apple hikes Apple Music price for students in U.S., Canada, and U.K.

A young man wearing headphones.

Intel’s upcoming chips may hit the droolworthy 6GHz mark

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 3 quests and how to complete them

Whiplash flying through the air in Fortnite.

This could be our first look at Valve’s wireless VR headset, Deckard

A woman wearing a Valve VR headset.

How to fix Alexa not connecting to the internet

Echo Show 8 on a wooden table.

This PC’s open-air chassis is unlike anything you’ve ever seen

Open frame PC case by Nagao with a monitor mounted on it.

LG’s 2022 soundbars start at $400, pump out hi-res audio and 3D sound

LG S95QR soundbar seen in front of a TV.

YouTube TV now available in 5.1 surround sound on Amazon Fire TV devices

youtube tv spanish language channels

Overwatch 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch

Pokkén Tournament DX review

Razer’s new Ornata V3 keyboard uses hybrid ‘mecha-membrane’ switches

The Razer Ornata V3 mecha-membrane switch

Editing iMessages on iOS 16 looks like a nightmare when chatting with old iPhones

Close up detail of a man iMessaging on an iPhone.