The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the nominees for its 14th Dorian TV Awards, honoring the best that television has to offer in both mainstream and LGBTQ+ content. Comprised of 385 professional critics and journalists covering film and television across different mediums, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics remains staunchly committed to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices in entertainment.

HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere and HBO Max’s Hacks led the pack with five nominations apiece, including nods for their leading ladies, Bridget Everett and Jean Smart, respectively. The trailblazing network also leads the nominations overall with 24, thanks to hits like Euphoria, Barry, and Succession. HBO Max scored 14 nominations for shows like Hacks, The Other Two, and Our Flag Means Death.

Netflix accumulated 15 nominations, mainly thanks to its charming dramedy Heartstopper. Other recognized shows from the streaming juggernaut included Midnight Mass and Russian Doll. Apple TV+ came in fourth with seven nominations for several of its acclaimed shows, including Severance and Schmigadoon! ABC’s hit Abbott Elementary amassed three nominations, while cable hits Yellowjackets and Better Call Saul earned three and two nominations respectively. Fan favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race, available on Paramount+, earned two nominations.

The Dorian Awards’ trademark categories celebrated a wide variety of shows and performers. Campiest TV Show recognized Netflix’s infamous Diana: The Musical, HBO’s Euphoria, Peacock’s Girls 5Eva, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! Meanwhile, the Wilde Wit Award, given to “a performer, writer, or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” had Joel Kim Booster, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bowen Yang among its nominees. Finally, the show introduced a new category this year: the “You Deserve An Award!” Award to “a uniquely talented TV icon.” Gillian Anderson, Christine Baranski, Lynda Carter, Kim Cattrall, and Cassandra Peterson are the five contenders.

Winners for the 14th annual Dorian TV Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, August 17. A full list of nominees follows:

BEST TV DRAMA Better Call Saul (FX) Heartstopper (Netflix) Yellowjackets (Showtime) Severance (Apple TV+) Succession (HBO) BEST TV COMEDY Abbott Elementary (ABC) Barry (HBO) Hacks (HBO Max) The Other Two (HBO Max) Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) BEST LGBTQ SHOW Hacks (HBO Max) Heartstopper (Netflix) The Other Two (HBO Max) Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Somebody Somewhere (HBO) RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES Dopesick (Hulu) The Dropout (Hulu) Midnight Mass (Netflix) Station Eleven (HBO Max) The White Lotus (HBO) BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW Elite (Netflix) Lupin (Netflix) My Brilliant Friend (HBO) Pachinko (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix) BEST UNSUNG SHOW Better Things (FX) The Other Two (HBO Max) Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Russian Doll (Netflix) Somebody Somewhere (HBO) We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) BEST TV PERFORMANCE Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix) Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO) Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix) Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime) Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO) Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO) Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max) Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO) Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC) Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO) Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime) Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC) Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO) BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE Beyonce, Be Alive, 94th Academy Awards (ABC) Kristin Chenoweth and cast, Tribulation, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, Don’t Give Up, Somebody Somewhere (HBO) Jean Smart, You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Hacks (HBO Max) Cecily Strong and cast, Corn Puddin’, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Hannah Waddingham and cast, Never Gonna Give You Up, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix) The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) How To with John Wilson (HBO) Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO) We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime) BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) ZIWE (Showtime) BEST ANIMATED SHOW Arcane (Netflix) Big Mouth (Netflix) Bob’s Burgers (Fox) Q Force (Netflix) Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim) What If…? (Disney+) BEST REALITY SHOW Legendary (HBO Max) The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) Survivor (CBS) Top Chef: Houston (Bravo) We’re Here (HBO) MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW Euphoria (HBO) The Gilded Age (HBO) Loki (Disney+) Severance (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix CAMPIEST TV SHOW Diana: The Musical (Netflix) Euphoria (HBO) Girls5Eva (Peacock) Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+ WILDE WIT AWARD To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse Joel Kim Booster Quinta Brunson Jerrod Carmichael Jennifer Coolidge Bowen Yang THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore Gillian Anderson Christine Baranski Lynda Carter Kim Cattrall Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER

for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Jerrod Carmichael

Margaret Cho

Russell T, Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang

Editors' Recommendations