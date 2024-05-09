 Skip to main content
3 TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May

By
Bernie Mac with his wife and niece on The Bernie Mac Show sitting around the kitchen table playing a game.
Fox

There’s nothing like a good belly ;augh to get you through a tough day, kick off the weekend, or entertain you during a commute or a flight. Whenever and wherever you want to watch, Amazon Prime Video has some great TV comedies (with the option to download content to watch offline, too!)

The great thing about TV comedies is that the episodes are typically, short so you can watch them during a 20 to 30-minute commute, while doing other tasks like making dinner, or when you only have limited time. There are three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in May, two that will take you back to a simpler time with clever, biting, and even deadpan humor.

Newhart (1982-1990)

Larry, Darryl, and Darryl from Newhart standing in a row.
CBS

Arguably one of the defining sitcoms of the 1980s, Newhart stars Bob Newhart as Dick Loudon, an author living with his wife, Joanna (Mary Frann), in Vermont, where they run the Stratford Inn. Situated in a rural town, the pair interact with the eccentric residents, along with the many guests who stay at the inn. Among the most memorable townsfolk is Larry (William Sanderson) who always visits with his brother, Darryl (Tony Papenfuss), and his other brother, Darryl (John Voldstad), neither of whom ever speak, which is all part of the running gag.

Each episode provides a new story involving Loudon and his wife, along with others who work at the Inn. These include the handyman George (Tom Poston) and the college student and heiress Leslie (Jennifer Holmes), who works there so she can understand how the common folk live. Featuring Newhart’s signature deadpan comedy, Newhart is beautifully written, acted, and presented, and will have you laughing the whole way through.

Stream Newhart on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bernie Mac Show (2002-2006)

Bernie Mac speaking animatedly to the camera while breaking the fourth wall on The Bernie Mac Show.
Fox

Comedian Bernie Mac sadly passed away far too soon in 2008. But prior to his death, fans were able to enjoy five seasons of his downright hilarious sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. The show is loosely based on parts of Mac’s own life, and is centered around his character and his wife, Wanda (Kellita Smith), navigating life raising three kids. But the kids aren’t theirs: They are Mac’s nieces and nephews, who he and Wanda take in temporarily after his sister enters rehab.

Breaking the fourth wall is more common in sitcoms today, but Mac was doing this regularly as part of the series. In each of his confessionals, Mac addresses America with commentary about the situations going on in the episode, animatedly expressing his feelings and passionately voicing his frustrations.

The Bernie Mac Show highlights the struggles of a married couple unexpectedly taking on three kids while also rising to the occasion with their own unique parenting style, which they learn along the way. Mac’s style is tough love and strict rules, but these are delivered with ridiculous threats and comical moments. A humorous fish-out-of-water story, The Bernie Mac Show had its share of heartwarming moments, too. It’s one of those underrated 2000s sitcoms that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Stream The Bernie Mac Show on Amazon Prime Video.

The Brady Bunch (1969-1974)

The family on The Brady Bunch standing in the lobby of a hotel.
ABC

A classic sitcom, The Brady Bunch has solidified its place in pop culture history as one of the most iconic sitcoms ever made. Blended families are common now, but back in the 1960s and ’70s, they were rare. The story follows single parents Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol (Florence Henderson), who get married, with each bringing their three kids into the new blended family. The idea is to live in harmony with the six kids, including three boys and three girls, but the kids often have other ideas.

Each episode of The Brady Bunch features the antics of the family as they navigate their busy household and deal with clashing personalities. Helping along the way is the live-in housekeeper, Alice (Ann B. Davis), who does her best to keep the peace. Some of the themes explored include traditional sibling rivalry, drama between genders, coming-of-age challenges, dating, school issues, and responsibility.

With memorable characters and hilarious storylines, The Brady Bunch might be sorely outdated in terms of family dynamics, but the themes and storylines still hold true. Watching is a wonderful walk down memory lane, or an enjoyable family-friendly experience if you’re seeing the show for the first time.

Stream The Brady Bunch on Amazon Prime Video.

