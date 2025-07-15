2025 Emmy nominations: Severance dominates, Apple TV+ impresses, and more observations

The Television Academy rewarded the battle between innies and outies as Severance led the 2025 Emmy nominations with 27. Season 2 of the hit sci-fi drama is the frontrunner to win Outstanding Drama Series. The more impressive feat is the six acting nominations for the principal cast, with Adam Scott and Britt Lower leading the way in the categories for Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.
Speaking of the lead actor, Scott’s toughest competition will be Noah Wyle, who secured a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on The Pitt. It’s Wyle’s first Emmy nomination since receiving five consecutive nods in the ’90s for playing Dr. John Carter on ER. It will be difficult for The Pitt to knock off Severance for Outstanding Drama, but there is an “it’s time” narrative for Wyle building that could propel him to the Emmy over Scott.
Overall, it was a good day for Apple TV+. Not only did Severance dominate the drama categories, but The Studio racked up the most nominations for a comedy series with 23. The satirical comedy about the inner workings of a fictional movie studio cleaned up in the majority of the comedic categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Seth Rogen), Supporting Actor (Ike Barinholtz), and Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara).
HBO (or HBO Max, or whatever you want to call it) had a strong showing thanks to double-digit nominations by The Penguin ( 24), The White Lotus (23), The Last of Us (16), Hacks (14), and The Pitt (13).
The 2025 Emmys are scheduled for September 14, 2025. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
View the major categories below. Read the entire list of nominees on the Television Academy’s website.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert