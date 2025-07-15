 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

2025 Emmy nominations: Severance dominates, Apple TV+ impresses, and more observations

By
Two doctors hold backpacks outside a hospital.
Warrick Page / HBO Max

The Television Academy rewarded the battle between innies and outies as Severance led the 2025 Emmy nominations with 27. Season 2 of the hit sci-fi drama is the frontrunner to win Outstanding Drama Series. The more impressive feat is the six acting nominations for the principal cast, with Adam Scott and Britt Lower leading the way in the categories for Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.

Speaking of the lead actor, Scott’s toughest competition will be Noah Wyle, who secured a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on The Pitt. It’s Wyle’s first Emmy nomination since receiving five consecutive nods in the ’90s for playing Dr. John Carter on ER. It will be difficult for The Pitt to knock off Severance for Outstanding Drama, but there is an “it’s time” narrative for Wyle building that could propel him to the Emmy over Scott.

Recommended Videos

Overall, it was a good day for Apple TV+. Not only did Severance dominate the drama categories, but The Studio racked up the most nominations for a comedy series with 23. The satirical comedy about the inner workings of a fictional movie studio cleaned up in the majority of the comedic categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Seth Rogen), Supporting Actor (Ike Barinholtz), and Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara).

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

HBO (or HBO Max, or whatever you want to call it) had a strong showing thanks to double-digit nominations by The Penguin ( 24), The White Lotus (23), The Last of Us (16), Hacks (14), and The Pitt (13).

The 2025 Emmys are scheduled for September 14, 2025. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

View the major categories below. Read the entire list of nominees on the Television Academy’s website.

Two people stare at a computer.
Apple TV+

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Oz attending a funeral in HBO's "The Penguin."
HBO / HBO

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, and Ike Barinholtz walking together in "The Studio."
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Two men sit on a boat and stare.
HBO

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The most surprising Emmy winners and nominations of all time
Daniel Russo kneeling down in his karate gee in Cobra Kai.

Movie and TV lovers often find award shows predictable, with the same people and shows winning time and time again. When there's a hit show (hello, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones), it's usually a shoo-in for the win in its respective genre categories. The same goes for acting awards, like when Julia Louis-Dreyfus swept the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category six times in a row for her brilliant turn as Selina Meyer in Veep. The feisty VP earned her the record for the most Emmy acting wins for the same role (and tying with Cloris Leachman for the most acting Primetime Emmy wins -- Loius-Dreyfus has eight, including one for The New Adventures of Old Christine).

But every once in a while, an award show throws viewers for a loop. Along with plenty of surprising Oscar nominations and wins during the Academy Awards, the Emmys have also been known to shock viewers with some small-screen nominations and wins that seemingly come out of left field. Here, we take a look at a few that have stood out over the years.
Further reading

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
The Irishman Netflix Robert De Niro

Finding movies to watch on Netflix isn't supposed to eat up your whole night. Netflix might have plenty of options, but the challenge comes from actually picking which one makes the most sense.

If you've spent hours scrolling through the streaming service looking for the perfect movie, then we've got you covered. We've pulled together three underrated movies that are all worth checking out, each of which will hopefully save you from hours of unnecessary scrolling.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (July 11-13)
Arnold Schwarzenegger looks on with a scowl.

This weekend, it's time to look up because Superman soars into theaters. A lot is riding on Superman. It's the first film from James Gunn and Peter Safran in the new DC Universe. Their dreams of a shared universe that rivals the MCU hinge on Superman's critical and financial success.

After watching a movie like Superman in your local theater, wind down on the couch with a free movie from a FAST service. Signing up is free and takes less than five minutes. The movie selection on FAST services rivals that of a paid streaming service. Check out these three great movies to stream.

Read more