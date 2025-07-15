2025 Emmy nominations: Severance dominates, Apple TV+ impresses, and more observations

The Television Academy rewarded the battle between innies and outies as Severance led the 2025 Emmy nominations with 27. Season 2 of the hit sci-fi drama is the frontrunner to win Outstanding Drama Series. The more impressive feat is the six acting nominations for the principal cast, with Adam Scott and Britt Lower leading the way in the categories for Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.

Speaking of the lead actor, Scott’s toughest competition will be Noah Wyle, who secured a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on The Pitt. It’s Wyle’s first Emmy nomination since receiving five consecutive nods in the ’90s for playing Dr. John Carter on ER. It will be difficult for The Pitt to knock off Severance for Outstanding Drama, but there is an “it’s time” narrative for Wyle building that could propel him to the Emmy over Scott.

Recommended Videos

Overall, it was a good day for Apple TV+. Not only did Severance dominate the drama categories, but The Studio racked up the most nominations for a comedy series with 23. The satirical comedy about the inner workings of a fictional movie studio cleaned up in the majority of the comedic categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Seth Rogen), Supporting Actor (Ike Barinholtz), and Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara).

HBO (or HBO Max, or whatever you want to call it) had a strong showing thanks to double-digit nominations by The Penguin ( 24), The White Lotus (23), The Last of Us (16), Hacks (14), and The Pitt (13).

The 2025 Emmys are scheduled for September 14, 2025. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

View the major categories below. Read the entire list of nominees on the Television Academy’s website.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert