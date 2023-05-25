 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023

Jason Struss
By

Everything must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like The Night Agent or The Diplomat.

In May 2023, Netflix will be losing series like Chappelle’s Show and The Mole. In addition, horror movies like The Darkness and the Stephen King adaptation The Mist and comedies like The DUFF and Jerry Maguire will be leaving the popular streaming service. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in June so you can watch it before it disappears.

Recommended Videos

Leaving 6/1/23

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving 6/8/23

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 6/13/23

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 6/14/23

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 6/15/23

The Darkness

Leaving 6/19/23

Philomena

Leaving 6/20/23

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/21/23

The Mist

Leaving 6/29/23

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 6/30/23

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Related

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
What’s new on Peacock in June 2023
A man and a woman look shocked in Based on a True Story.

June promises to be an exciting month for streaming, and Peacock is no exception. Peacock's paid subscribers can watch the U.S. Open golf tournament or MLB Sunday Leadoff later in the month.

If you're craving new comedies, Peacock has the debut of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina's new show Based on a True Story, which also features Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer. The streamer also has the LeBron James biopic Shooting Stars and such classic movies as Jurassic Park and Lost in Translation. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in June 2023.

Read more
Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in June 2023
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp lounge in a car in The Idol.

In June, HBO Max is no more; long live Max. Whatever it's called, Max is the destination streamer at the moment. It is still celebrating its winter triumph, The Last of Us while the streamer just wrapped two of its most acclaimed and popular shows of all time, Succession and Barry.

HBO Max's June 2023 schedule promises to keep the tradition of quality programming alive with a bevy of new releases that include the controversial limited series The Idol, which stars the pop singer The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy. In addition, the fan-favorite Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That returns for a second season while 2022's most popular movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, makes its streaming debut. Here's what coming to HBO Max in June 2023:
June 1
3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Read more
How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans
Netflix Who's watching/manage profiles screen.

When it comes to the myriad of streaming options available to us, Netflix still reigns supreme with more than 232 million subscribers as of early 2023. One of the original platforms for web-connected viewing, the streamer is home to thousands of movies, shows, and exclusives. While many of us already count Netflix among their roster of services, there are still some users who may be opting into their first Netflix membership. Maybe you're checking your options since Netflix announced its pending password crackdown or, since the rocketing emergence of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services such as Tubi, Pluto, and The Roku Channel, you're asking yourself what Netflix's pricing looks like lately, especially since launched its $7 per month Standard with ads tier (formerly called Basic with ads) at the end of 2022.

So, how much do Netflix plans cost? Well, that depends on what exactly you need from it. Netflix's streaming plans feature tiered offerings based on the price you're willing to pay. If you can make do with the most basic offering no-ad offering, you can get away with handing over just $10 as a Netflix subscriber each month, which is $5 less than you'd pay for streaming competitor Hulu with no ads. However, if you find yourself needing a bit more than what the base plan has to offer, you could spend as much as $20 for a Netflix Premium plan each month. In the meantime, here's a breakdown of Netflix's plan options. 

Read more