Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023

Everything must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like The Night Agent or The Diplomat.
In May 2023, Netflix will be losing series like Chappelle’s Show and The Mole. In addition, horror movies like The Darkness and the Stephen King adaptation The Mist and comedies like The DUFF and Jerry Maguire will be leaving the popular streaming service. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in June so you can watch it before it disappears.
Leaving 6/1/23
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving 6/8/23
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 6/13/23
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 6/14/23
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 6/15/23
The Darkness
Leaving 6/19/23
Philomena
Leaving 6/20/23
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/21/23
The Mist
Leaving 6/29/23
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 6/30/23
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z
Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs
Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.
Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.
Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.
On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.
