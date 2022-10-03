Fandom is set to expand after acquiring multiple entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures. These brands include Metacritic, TV Guide, GameSport, Comic Vine, Cord Cutters News, and Giant Bomb. The acquisition is reported to be mid-eight figures with estimates ranging from $50 to $55 million.

According to Fandom, the acquired brands reach 46 million monthly active users. The acquired brands will now be integrated into Fandom’s platform along with previously acquired ScreenJunkies and Fanatical. Currently, Fandom reaches 300 million monthly active users with over 250,000 wiki pages.

“We’re thrilled to add these powerful, authoritative brands into the Fandom platform, which will expand our business capabilities and provide immersive content for our partners, advertisers, and fans. The trusted insights, ratings, and content they provide will make us a one-stop shop for fans across their entertainment and gaming journey,” said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. “In addition to creating exceptional fan experiences, these platforms will add to our FanDNA data offering, giving us sentiment and intent signals that will help improve the consumer experience as well as make our commerce and advertising businesses more impactful.”

Founded in 2004 by the Wikipedia co-creator, Jimmy Wales, and Angela Beesley, Fandom predominantly hosts wikis on movies, television, gaming, pop culture, and other entertainment topics. In 2018, the private equity firm, TPG Capital, and Jon Miller acquired Fandom.

“With Fandom at the helm, we are confident these brands and their teams will be well equipped to continue empowering and connecting gaming and entertainment audiences around the globe, while Red Ventures continues to focus on unlocking the next phase of growth and evolution of its strong stable of decision-making brands,” said Christina Miller, Red Ventures’ chief strategy officer.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the details of the sale.

