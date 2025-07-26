The Fantastic Four: First Steps is better than Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the second attempt at presenting the first battle between Marvel’s First Family and the villain Galactus (Ralph Ineson) on the big screen. The first attempt came in 2007 with the film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but this movie wasn’t as well-received as First Steps.

Marvel Studios’ new Fantastic Four does a much better job of adapting Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s iconic Galactus Trilogy than Rise of the Silver Surfer. From the way it presents the heroes and villains to the cosmic family drama, First Steps excels at presenting the Fantastic Four’s war with Galactus on several fronts, making it worth the long wait after Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The heroes are far more developed

While Reed and Sue’s characters grow in both films, the rest of the cast don’t achieve the same level of development in The Rise of the Silver Surfer. Chris Evans’s Johnny Storm seems most interested in picking up women and earning money from celebrity endorsements. Since he doesn’t seem to grow past this in the film, his character seems even more problematic 20 years later.

Recommended Videos

Joseph Quinn’s version of the character in the 2025 film is dedicated to protecting his family above all else, nearly sacrificing himself to stop Galactus and save his nephew, Franklin. He also showcases great intelligence by translating the Silver Surfer’s language to learn more about her, proving he isn’t just some childish womanizer.

Ben Grimm/The Thing doesn’t grow that much in First Steps, but his character appears completely static in Rise of the Silver Surfer. His character doesn’t add much to the story outside of sheer muscle and comic relief, and his relationship with Alicia Masters (Kerry Washington) could’ve been explored more.

The comedy is light years ahead in First Steps

Rise of the Silver Surfer is a product of its time, when comic book films were far more campy and corny. However, unlike Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, the humor in Rise of the Silver Surfer induces more groans than laughs, especially when most of them are delivered with subpar acting. The film at least gets the comedic dynamic between Johnny and Ben right.

On the other hand, First Steps features smarter, more natural comedy performances with much more believable acting that viewers of all ages can enjoy. Everyone can laugh at hearing the Fantastic Four’s witty banter, which makes them sound more like a real family. Parents can also relate to the heroes’ struggle to run a baby-friendly household with scenes that seem straight out of a classic sitcom.

First Steps features better drama

Rise of the Silver Surfer shows Reed and Sue struggling to live normal lives as worldwide celebrities who are constantly under the media’s scrutiny. They also have to deal with world-threatening crises that force them to postpone their wedding several times. Though their desires make them consider retiring from the Fantastic Four, it doesn’t have that much of an impact on their main conflict with Galactus.

In First Steps, the heroes instead try to prepare for their new lives by raising Sue and Reed’s baby, Franklin. The film effectively links its family drama to the battle against Galactus by having the World Devourer demand that the heroes surrender Franklin, whose latent powers can satisfy his endless hunger, in exchange for Earth’s survival. This ultimatum makes the heroes’ conflict much more personal, as it forces them to question their morals as they decide who they must save.

Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer shines brighter

Both First Steps and Rise of the Silver Surfer give plenty of screen time to Galactus’s herald, who’s voiced by Laurence Fishburne and portrayed by Doug Jones in the latter film. While their character arcs are mostly the same, the development of Garner’s character is clearer and much more engaging.

Jones and Fishburne did a great job bringing the Silver Surfer/Norrin Radd to life, and the film builds plenty of suspense before revealing his mysterious character. However, as the movie reveals more about him, his character only appears more questionable. It’s difficult to understand why Norrin Radd saw his wife in Sue Storm, and his decision to protect Earth doesn’t seem natural. If the Surfer had the power to kill Galactus the whole time and protect all those worlds, why didn’t he do so a long time ago?

Meanwhile, First Steps gives Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal, a much more intriguing relationship with Johnny Storm, who also sees the good in her. However, Johnny forces her to confront her guilt over the deaths of so many worlds at the hands of Galactus. In doing so, the film makes the Surfer’s decision to help the heroes stop Galactus by forcing him into a portal much more understandable. The CGI is also much better for Garner’s Surfer, as it better displays the expressions and emotions of her conflicted character.

It does Galactus justice as a blockbuster villain

Rise of the Silver Surfer disappointed many fans by depicting Galactus as a planet-devouring cloud instead of the giant, humanoid deity seen in the comics. 2007’s version of Galactus is a mysterious, cosmic horror that could’ve worked in another film. This just wasn’t what made the character an iconic comic book villain. On top of that, Galactus had very little screen time. The film focused on making Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon) the main antagonist as he tried to steal the Silver Surfer’s power.

Over 20 years later, The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured actor Ralph Ineson as the World Devourer, wearing a comic-accurate costume and towering over cities as he faced the Fantastic Four head-on. Even when he’s not on-screen, his frightening shadow can be felt hanging over the characters as his world-destroying ship makes its way toward Earth, causing everyone to panic and turn on the Fantastic Four.

First Steps succeeds in making Galactus a legitimate character. Though Galactus presents himself as a force of nature driven only by hunger, he expresses a desire to be free from it and find peace by taking Franklin. This rationale makes him a more unique and compelling villain than the voiceless, faceless entity seen in Rise of the Silver Surfer.

All in all, Rise of the Silver Surfer still doesn’t work in today’s world of superhero cinema. It features a lackluster story with characters who are flat, hammy, and forgettable. First Steps stands as the best Fantastic Four movie, thanks to its gripping conflict, more developed characters, and faithfulness to the source material.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is now on Disney+.