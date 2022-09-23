 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 23 and need some help?

It’s been a funny week on Framed. Not every film is a comedy, but including one of the funniest films of the 1980s in Caddyshack was a nice touch. Today’s film will still make you laugh despite being released in 2008.

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 23

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2008.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Ben Stiller.
  • Today’s Framed stars Ben Stiller and Jack Black.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Friday, September 23

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder (2008) Official Trailer - Ben Stiller Movie HD

