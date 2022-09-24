 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 24: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 24 and need some help?

It’s Saturday, which means it’s the perfect day to watch a movie. With so many films to pick from, what will you choose? Perhaps today’s Framed will be something you want to watch later on.

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for hints to help you solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, September 24

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2013.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by David O. Russell.
  • Today’s Framed stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Saturday, September 24

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

American Hustle

