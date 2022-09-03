Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 3 and need some help?

As the week comes to an end, make sure to take stock of how you did. Is your movie knowledge up to par, or does it need a refresher? Hopefully, you guessed the right Matthew McConaughey movie yesterday!

Saturday is for good vibes. Let’s keep it going by reading our hints that will help you win today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday's movie of the day.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, September 3

Today’s Framed was released in 2014.

Today’s Framed was directed by James Marsh.

Today’s Framed stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Framed answer for Saturday, September 3

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Theory of Everything

The Theory of Everything - Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD

