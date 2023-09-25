3 movies leaving Peacock in September you have to watch

Don’t look now, but there are only a few days left in the month. And if you’re a Peacock subscriber, this means that you’re running out of time to watch three of the best movies leaving Peacock in September.

The good news is that Peacock isn’t losing a whole lot of movies. Although action fans will have to say goodbye to The Matrix for now, among others. In our selections for the three movies leaving Peacock in September that you need to watch, we’ve chosen a rousing sports movie, a heartfelt drama, and one of the most over-the-top blockbuster action flicks of the last ten years. But if you run out of time to watch them, keep in mind that new movies and TV shows on Peacock will arrive on October 1.

Rudy (1993)

Rudy may take a lot of liberties with the true story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin), but that doesn’t make it any less inspiring. This is by far one of the best sports movies ever made, which is a big reason why it remains popular 30 years after its release. Composer Jerry Goldsmith’s rousing score was so great that it’s been lifted for other projects. And Rudy also happens to be the film debut for both Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn.

In the late ’60s, Rudy is a young man with few prospects beyond following in his father and his brother’s footsteps at a local steel mill. But following the death of his best friend, Pete (Christopher Reed), Rudy is inspired to follow his dream to attend Notre Dame University and play on its legendary football team. While attending college, Rudy gets emotional support from his new friends Dennis “D-Bob” McGowan (Jon Favreau) and Fortune (Charles S. Dutton). However, Rudy still needs to push himself to his limits and beyond to get even a glimpse of the dream that he fought for.

Watch Rudy on Peacock.

Ben is Back (2018)

It’s a very bleak Christmas in Ben is Back, when Holly Burns (Julia Roberts) is reunited with her estranged son, Ben (Lucas Hedges), on Christmas Eve. Ben has lost years of his life to addiction, and Holly fears the bad influence he may have on his younger siblings. And despite Ben’s insistence that he has been attending rehab, his ties to the local drug trade come back to haunt him and his family.

Even Holly has to realize that she may not be able to save Ben from his inner demons, but she never stops trying. Yet it may take a miracle to truly bring Holly’s son back to her when Ben falls back into his old habits.

Watch Ben is Back on Peacock.

Furious 7 (2015)

For action fans, the flick you have to catch before the end of the month is Furious 7. The seventh movie in The Fast and the Furious saga, not one of the best, is notable for being the first one that went full-on James Bond in terms of scale and action. It was also the final film for Paul Walker, as he died during the production of the movie, which led to the retirement of his character, Brian O’Conner. The ending of this movie is particularly emotional because of that real-world loss.

As Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) attempts to help Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) remember her life with him, they are stalked and hunted by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), the deadlier older brother of their comatose adversary, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). The elder Shaw kills one of Dom’s crew as a message to the rest, and he won’t stop until he’s had his revenge. Meanwhile, the enigmatic operative Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) recruits Dom’s team to save a hacker named Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and her God’s Eye tracking system from a terrorist leader, Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou). This proves to be very difficult when Shaw keeps ambushing the team at every turn.

Watch Furious 7 on Peacock.

