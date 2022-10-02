Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 2 and need some help?

Framed family, how has your weekend been? Hopefully, it’s been kind to you, especially in Framed. Let’s end the weekend on a high note by conquering the movie of the day and extending your streak.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, October 2

Today’s Framed was released in 2002.

Today’s Framed was directed by Chris Columbus.

Today’s Framed stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Framed answer for Sunday, October 2

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

A Magical Escape | Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Editors' Recommendations