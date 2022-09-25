Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 25 and need some help?

It’s a new week, and it’s time to start fresh on Framed. Think of the week as a seven-game series. To win the week on Framed, all you need to do is win four out of the seven days. Can you do that?

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for hints to help you solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, September 25

Today’s Framed was released in 2019.

Today’s Framed was directed by James Gray.

Today’s Framed stars Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones.

Framed answer for Sunday, September 25

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Ad Astra

Ad Astra | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Editors' Recommendations