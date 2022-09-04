Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 4 and need some help?

Are you enjoying your holiday weekend? When you have a spare moment, make sure to answer today’s edition of Framed. We’ve got you covered on the clues because we’re all walking out of today’s game with a win. Sound good?

Ready to guess some movies? If so, then keep reading to see our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, September 4

Today’s Framed was released in 1976.

Today’s Framed was directed by John G. Avildsen.

Today’s Framed stars Sylvester Stallone.

Framed answer for Sunday, September 4

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Rocky

Rocky Official Trailer #1 - Burgess Meredith Movie (1976) HD

