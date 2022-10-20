 Skip to main content
Framed today, October 20: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 20 and need some help?

With two-thirds of the month complete, what is your Framed record? If it’s under .500, consider using our hints from the start of the game instead of waiting until you’re stumped. Either way, the clues will always be here as your security blanket.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, October 20

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2013.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
  • Today’s Framed stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.
Framed answer for Thursday, October 20

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is …

Frozen

Disney's Frozen Official Trailer

