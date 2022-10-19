Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 19 and need some help?

Does it get any better for Framed than having a movie from the most influential director of the last 50 years, Steven Spielberg? No, it does not! For Spielberg, this film falls between The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Saving Private Ryan.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, October 19

Today’s Framed was released in 1997.

Today’s Framed was directed by Steven Spielberg.

Today’s Framed stars Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins.

Framed answer for Wednesday, October 19

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Amistad

Amistad - Trailer

