 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, October 25: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 25 and need some help?

If you were scared of yesterday’s movie, do not fret. A Nightmare on Elm Street is spearheaded by one of the scariest villains of all time, Freddy Krueger. It’s OK to be scared of Freddy! Today’s film is significantly less scary.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, October 25

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2012.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Marc Webb.
  • Today’s Framed stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, October 25

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Amazing Spider-Man

Editors' Recommendations

Framed today, October 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 19: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 18: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 18: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Tuesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Celebrate Back to the Future Day with special three-movie bundle sale from Vudu
The Back to the Future cast on a poster for a movie celebrating the trilogy.
Nope to begin streaming on Peacock starting next month
Daniel Kaluuya, Brandon Perea, and Keke Palmer stand in a doorway in a scene from Nope.
VCRs are long gone, but 2002’s The Ring is still as terrifying as ever
Still from The Ring
Black Adam’s ending explained
Black Adam walks away from an explosion in Black Adam.
UFC PPV: How much is Oliveira vs. Makhachev?
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.
UFC 280 PPV Deal: Lock in now and save $50 on Oliveira vs. Makhachev
ufc 280 ppv deal banner
All Quiet on the Western Front trailer exposes the horror of war
A harrowing moment in All Quiet on the Western Front.
Diana won’t go quietly in The Crown season 5 trailer
Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown.
The 74 best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2022)
Katey Sagal in Torn Hearts.