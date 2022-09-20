 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 20: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 20 and need some help?

How’s it going Framed family? Are we starting to find some success in this game? There are times when you won’t need our help, but always remember that our clues are here if you want to use them.

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, September 20

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2012.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Pete Travis.
  • Today’s Framed stars Karl Urban and Olivia Thirlby.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, September 20

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Dredd

Dredd 3D Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Karl Urban Movie HD

