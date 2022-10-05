Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 5 and need some help?

If you like beautiful visual effects, then today’s movie is right up your alley. In 2011, it was awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. We highly recommend watching this film after you correctly guess it!

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, October 5

Today’s Framed was released in 2011.

Today’s Framed was directed by Terrence Malick.

Today’s Framed stars Brad Pitt and Sean Penn.

Framed answer for Wednesday, October 5

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Tree Of Life

THE TREE OF LIFE Official HD Trailer

Editors' Recommendations