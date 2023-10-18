5 movies leaving Netflix in October you have to watch

Every month, new movies arrive on Netflix and become some of the most popular movies on the service. October marked the anticipated debut of Fair Play, an erotic thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. A pair of Jordan Peele films – Get Out and Us – are now streaming as of last week. Later this month, David Yates’ Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans arrives on October 20.

Unfortunately, not every movie can stay on Netflix. As new movies are added, a group of films will leave Netflix by the end of the month. Don’t miss out on some of these classic films. Here are five movies leaving Netflix at the end of October that you need to watch. Our suggestions include an iconic teen comedy, an early Tarantino staple, and a gritty L.A. thriller.

Recommended Videos

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

When you think of classic 1980s movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off from John Hughes is at the top of the list. Matthew Broderick stars as Ferris Bueller, a charismatic and popular senior who decides to skip school one last time before graduation. After faking an illness, Ferris convinces his best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane Peterson (Mia Sera) to join him for a day of shenanigans.

Ferris even gets to drive Cameron’s father’s prized Ferrari. The trio heads into the city of Chicago, where they take in a baseball game at Wrigley Field, explore the paintings at the Art Institute of Chicago, and dance to Twist and Shout at the Von Steuben Day Parade. While Ferris enjoys his day off, Dean of Students Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) attempts to expose Ferris’ lies and catch him playing hooky. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the kind of movie where you can jump in at any scene and still have a blast watching it.

Stream Ferris Bueller on Netflix.

Cliffhanger (1993)

In the early 1990s, Sylvester Stallone was in a slump. Once considered the top action star in the 1980s, Stallone starred in a series of misfires from 1990-1992: Rocky V, Oscar, and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. In 1993, Stallone began his career renaissance with two films: Demolition Man and Cliffhanger. Directed by Renny Harlin, Cliffhanger features Stallone as Gabe Walker, a former mountain rescuer who leaves his job after failing to save the girlfriend of his coworker and best friend, Hal Tucker (Michael Rooker).

When Gabe returns to work eight months later to collect his belongings, he joins a mission led by Hal and his girlfriend Jessie (Janine Turner) to rescue a group of hikers who sent out a distress signal. However, Gabe and Hal learn the distress signal was fake and sent by a group of criminals looking for $100 million in briefcases scattered across the mountains after their plane crashed. Channeling his inner John Rambo, Stallone becomes a one-man wrecking crew, going toe-to-toe with each criminal in this highly entertaining action thriller.

Stream Cliffhanger on Netflix.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

The movie that introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino was Reservoir Dogs, the 1992 crime film about a heist gone wrong. Six criminals – Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker), Mr. Brown (Tarantino), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), and Mr. White (Harvey Keitel) – are recruited by Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney) to execute a diamond heist. However, the heist is a failure. Mr. Brown is killed, Mr. Orange is shot, Mr. Blue is missing, and Mr. Blonde murders multiple civilians.

At their rendezvous warehouse, the surviving gangsters realize the heist was a setup, and they set out to find the traitor in their group. Not only is it one of the most ambitious debuts, but Reservoir Dogs ranks among Tarantino’s best movies, featuring the director’s signature style that fans have come to love: excellent dialogue, violence, and a nonlinear narrative.

Stream Reservoir Dogs on Netflix.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Before playing “bitey” with Shiv on Succession, Matthew Macfadyen was trying to woo Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) as Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice, the 2005 feature film adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel of the same name set in late 17th century England. As the second of five daughters, Elizabeth is pressured by her parents to find a suitable husband with money.

However, the rebellious and free-spirited Elizabeth would rather marry for love. Elizabeth eventually meets the wealthy Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen), who could be a potential suitor if they ever learn to get along. If you want to see real onscreen chemistry, watch Elizabeth’s final meeting with Darcy.

Stream Pride & Prejudice on Netflix.

Collateral (2004)

Believe it or not, Tom Cruise used to play characters other than Ethan Hunt or Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Cruise didn’t always play the good guy. In 2004, Cruise starred as a villainous hitman in one of Michael Mann’s best films, Collateral. Los Angeles cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx) is finishing his shift when he’s offered $600 to drive Vincent to several stops in one night to complete a real estate deal. At least that’s what Vincent tells Max.

After a dead body appears at stop one, Max learns about Vincent’s real profession as a hitman. As the night progresses, Max contemplates if intervening in Vincent’s affairs will save his life or lead to his death. With a movie star as big as Cruise, an actor as talented as Foxx, and a director as gifted as Mann, Collateral is a terrific neo-noir that still holds up 20 years later.

Stream Collateral on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations