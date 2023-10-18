5 movies leaving Hulu in October you have to watch

Although Hulu has a very impressive lineup of movies, it’s also losing five of its best movies at the end of the month. Many of the horror flicks that were brought in for Huluween are also going out the door. And there are less than three weeks to catch these five movies leaving Hulu at the end of October.

To help you get the most out of your Hulu subscription, we’ve put together this list of five films that exemplify what Hulu has to offer. These are the five movies leaving Hulu in October that you have to watch.

Recommended Videos

Seven (1995)

What’s in the box?! Well, we can tell you that it’s not a box full of scented candles from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop! Director David Fincher’s Seven is relentlessly gloomy, but it’s also one of the best thrillers to come out of the ’90s. Morgan Freeman stars as William Somerset, a police detective who is ready to leave the ugliness of life in the city behind. But just before he is set to retire, Somerset is paired with homicide detective David Mills (Brad Pitt).

Somerset quickly befriends David and his wife, Tracy (Paltrow) and they bring some sunshine back to his life. However, Mills and Somerset’s latest case is a serial killer who is murdering his victims by using the seven deadly sins as inspirations for his crimes. And if the detectives can’t stop this killer, then he may fulfill his gory agenda.

Watch Seven on Hulu.

Evil Dead (2013)

As much as we love Sam Raimi‘s Evil Dead trilogy, it was hard to take the Deadites seriously as a threat after the third movie, Army of Darkness. You won’t have that problem in this film. Director Fede Álvarez infuses his 2013 Evil Dead remake with a real sense of menace. And he made the Deadites scary again, which was no small feat.

Jane Levy stars as Mia Allen, a recovering heroin addict who is brought to the woods by her brother, David Allen (Shiloh Fernandez), and their mutual friends so that she can get clean without relapsing. Unfortunately for Mia, the Deadites choose her as their next victim. And through Mia, her brother and friends are also vulnerable to corruption and violent death.

Watch Evil Dead on Hulu.

Labyrinth (1986)

It’s a shame that Jim Henson wasn’t fully appreciated in his lifetime for his projects outside of The Muppets and Sesame Street. Because Henson’s final movie, Labyrinth, suggests that he was capable of doing so much more with his puppets and his imagination. Jennifer Connelly had a breakout role in this film as Sarah, a teenager who is deeply unhappy that her father has remarried, and that she now has an infant half-brother, Toby (Toby Froud), whom she is expected to babysit.

After carelessly wishing Toby away to the goblins, Sarah immediately regrets it when her wish comes true. Jareth (David Bowie) tries to tempt Sarah into letting her wish stand. But when she refuses, Sarah is given only a limited time to make it through the labyrinth and bring her brother home.

Watch Labyrinth on Hulu.

The Craft (1996)

Witches are real in The Craft, as the new girl at a Catholic school, Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney), discovers when she befriends her fellow outcasts Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie Harper (Scream Queen Neve Campbell), and Rochelle Zimmerman (Rachel True). All of the girls have some magic talent, but the powers come more easily to Sarah than the rest. Once Sarah officially joins the trio’s coven, they are all blessed with powers they never imagined.

But with those blessings comes a curse, as Nancy, Bonnie, and Rochelle let the power go to their heads before they turn on Sarah. Even Sarah’s abilities may not be enough to fight off her friends.

Watch The Craft on Hulu.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Before Barbie came along, The Lego Movie was the toy line that spawned the best big-screen movie. In a brilliant touch, the leading character isn’t Lego Batman (Will Arnett) or any of the Lego superheroes and wizards from across various franchises. Instead, it’s Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), who was just a regular Lego guy until he got the fabled Piece of Resistance glued to his body.

Emmet’s new friend (and freedom fighter), Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), believes that this is a sign that Emmet is the Special, the Lego who is destined to save their beloved Lego city from Lord Business (Will Ferrell). That’s a tall order for any Lego, but Emmet might just be able to pull this off.

Watch The Lego Movie on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations