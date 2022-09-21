Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 21 and need some help?

If you struggled yesterday, don’t worry about it today. It’s a new game, so you’re back at square one. Plus, with our hints, we’ll point you in the right direction. We can do this together as a team.

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, September 21

Today’s Framed was released in 1980.

Today’s Framed was directed by Harold Ramis.

Today’s Framed stars Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

Framed answer for Wednesday, September 21

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Caddyshack

