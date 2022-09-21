 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, September 21: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 21 and need some help?

If you struggled yesterday, don’t worry about it today. It’s a new game, so you’re back at square one. Plus, with our hints, we’ll point you in the right direction. We can do this together as a team.

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, September 21

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1980.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Harold Ramis.
  • Today’s Framed stars Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Wednesday, September 21

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Caddyshack

Editors' Recommendations

Framed today, September 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

A man looks on his phone.

Heardle today, September 15: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Thursday)

A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Framed today, September 14: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

A man looks on his phone.

Heardle today, September 14: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Heardle today, September 16: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)

A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Framed today, September 16: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

A man looks on his phone.

How to download movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Mac app Home screen selection.

AMC Plus Free Trial: Stream hit shows like The Walking Dead for free

AMC Plus logo.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

June dirty and disbelieved, looking up to the sky in a scene from The Handmaid's Tale.

The 77 best movies on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Meet the Parents

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Two main characters from Atlanta walking down the street.

Amazon Fire TV tips and tricks: 8 ways to master your streaming

Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.