Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 28 and need some help?

It’s so fun to revisit movies in Framed, especially the ones we haven’t seen in a while. Today’s film is the perfect example of a film that should be seen at least once a year. Before we start, ask yourself this question. Do you know kung fu?

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, September 28

Today’s Framed was released in 1999.

Today’s Framed was directed by the Wachowskis.

Today’s Framed stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne.

Framed answer for Wednesday, September 28

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Matrix

