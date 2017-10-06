‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ director might helm X-Men spinoff movie ‘Gambit’

Why it matters to you Gambit was one of the most popular X-Men characters of the 1990s, but his solo movie has been stalled for years. A n the move that gets the project going again?

It’s been a revolving door behind the camera for Gambit, the X-Men spinoff movie set to star Channing Tatum as the popular Cajun mutant, but the project might finally have found a new director in Pirates of the Caribbean and A Cure For Wellness filmmaker Gore Verbinski.

The Oscar-winning director is reportedly close to signing a deal to direct Gambit for 20th Century Fox, according to Deadline, and would bring his flair for action-filled spectacle to the X-Men universe if all goes well with negotiations.

Verbinski is the latest director to join the project after several high-profile filmmakers were attached to the film at one point or another and eventually exited. Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman was previously attached to direct the film, and the same goes for Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt. The Shawshank Redemption director Frank Darabont was also rumored as a leading candidate to direct it at one point.

Created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in 1990, Gambit is a mutant from New Orleans and a recurring member of the X-Men team who was one of the ’90s most popular comic-book characters. He has the power to charge objects with a powerful kinetic energy that explodes on impact, allowing him to turn anything into a weapon — a skill he often employs with a deck of cards that he flings at enemies. Raised by the mysterious Guild of Thieves, Remy LeBeau (aka Gambit) has a long history with Marvel Comics’ mutant superhero team as both an enemy and ally of the X-Men.

John Carter and Friday Night Lights actor Taylor Kitsch portrayed Gambit in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the character’s only big-screen, live-action appearance to date.

The screenplay for Gambit was penned by RoboCop (2014) screenwriter Josh Zetumer, with Claremont providing the initial story outline for the film. Recent reports had the studio considering an R rating for the film.

Spectre and Blue is the Warmest Color actress Lea Seydoux was attached to play the female lead, Bella Donna Boudreaux, in August 2015. She seems to have also exited the project at some point, likely due to its prolonged development process.

No official release date for Gambit has been announced at this point.