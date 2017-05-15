‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs will be set in past, won’t bring back known characters

Why it matters to you Cutting through all the rumors and speculation, George R.R. Martin debunked some rumors about the Game of Thrones spinoffs he's working on for HBO.

With HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones concluding its epic run in 2018, fans are understandably eager to find out what else — if anything — the network has planned for the fantasy world adapted from George R.R. Martin’s acclaimed novels.

Now, thanks to Martin, we have a few more ideas about what we can expect to see from the long-rumored Game of Thrones spinoff series.

In a long post on his personal Live Journal site, Martin clarified some of the plans for the multiple spinoff projects in the works — specifically, what the shows will not be.

“None of these new shows will be ‘spinning off’ from [Game of Thrones] in the traditional sense,” wrote Martin. “We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frazier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another. So all of you who were hoping for the further adventures of Hot Pie are doomed to disappointment. Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros.”

Martin added that he is indeed involved with each of the prequel series, and confirmed the writers developing four of the projects: Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray. While those four writers had already been the subject of rumors circling the spinoff projects, Martin added that a fifth series is also in the works, but declined to identify the writer working on that additional project.

While fans will certainly be excited about the prospect of not one but five prequel series, Martin admitted that he does not expect all five projects to be picked up by the network.

“Decades of experience in television and film have taught me that nothing is ever really certain, but I do think it’s very unlikely that we’ll be getting four (or five) series. At least not immediately,” he wrote. “What we do have here is an order for four — now five — pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, Martin shied away from revealing any details about the plots of the five projects but did indicate that fans who expect to see familiar characters or events from Westeros’ past might be disappointed with the focus of the shows. According to Martin, the shows won’t simply be adaptations of his “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas set 90 years before the events of the “Song of Ice and Fire” saga and they won’t chronicle the events of Robert’s Rebellion (the civil war that set the stage for the novels and put Robert Baratheon on the Iron Throne).

“We’re not doing Dunk and Egg,” wrote Martin. “Eventually, sure, I’d love that, and so would many of you. But I’ve only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or ten more I want to write. We all know how slow I am, and how fast a television show can move. I don’t want to repeat what happened with Game of Thrones itself, where the show gets ahead of the books. When the day comes that I’ve finished telling all my tales of Dunk and Egg, then we’ll do a TV show about them … but that day is still a long ways off.”

As for Robert’s Rebellion, Martin said the remaining books in “A Song of Ice and Fire” would make a television series based on that particular war seem redundant.

“We’re not doing Robert’s Rebellion either,” he explained. “I know thousands of you want that, I know there’s a petition … but by the time I finish writing ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ you will know every important thing that happened in Robert’s Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That’s not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale.”

Game of Thrones returns July 16 for its penultimate season on HBO.