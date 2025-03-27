3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 28-30)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kindergarten Cop (1990) Den of Thieves (2018) 12 Rounds (2009)

Most weekends, you’ll be lucky to have two new movies at the theaters. This weekend boasts five: Death of a Unicorn, The Woman in the Yard, A Working Man, The Penguin Lessons, and The Chosen: Last Supper. While none of these will be box office juggernauts, A Working Man is the likely pick to rule the weekend.

After stopping at the theater, save some money at home by streaming movies on FAST services. With a FAST service, consumers can sign up for free and stream thousands of movies at no cost. If you need some recommendations, our picks include an action comedy, a gritty crime thriller, and an action flick with a WWE superstar.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Two action stars dominated the 1980s: Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. What set the latter apart from the former was comedy. Schwarzenegger’s superior comedic timing allowed him to thrive in humorous roles. While Kindgarten Cop isn’t a laugh-out-loud comedy, it perfectly utilizes Schwarzenegger’s brains with his brawn.

Tough guy cop John Kimble (Schwarzenegger) has taken down drug dealers and murderers, but nothing could have ever prepared him for screaming children. Kimble travels to Oregon and poses as a kindergarten teacher to get closer to the wife of a drug lord, Cullen Crisp (Richard Tyson), and convince her to testify in court. Kimble falls flat on his face in his first go-around. However, a little discipline and a trusty whistle will help Kimble get these kids into shape.

Stream Kindergarten Cop for free on Tubi.

Den of Thieves (2018)

With Den of Thieves 2: Pantera becoming the No. 1 movie on Netflix, revisit how Big Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) came to be enemies in the first movie. In one corner stands Big Nick, the outlaw cop who leads the Regulators, the major crimes unit that bends the rules to put the bad guys behind bars.

In the other corner stands Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), a recently paroled Marine who pulls off successful heists with his crew. Merrimen has his eyes on the Federal Reserve. Big Nick is hot on his trail. Something has to give for these two alphas. Let’s just say neither side will go out peacefully. Grab your guns and get ready for a shootout.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Donnie Wilson

Stream Den of Thieves for free on Pluto TV.

12 Rounds (2009)

Thanks to Peacemaker, Hollywood now realizes what many wrestling fans have known for 15 years: John Cena can act. Cena is not Laurence Olivier, but he has the physicality of an action star and the improvisation of a comedian. Let’s stick with physicality and his performance in the underrated 12 Rounds, which follows the formula of Die Hard with a Vengeance.

Detective Danny Fisher (John Cena) successfully puts Miles Jackson (Aidan Gillen) behind bars. However, Miles’ girlfriend dies before the arrest, and the criminal promises to exact revenge against Fisher. One year later, Miles escapes prison and kidnaps Fisher’s girlfriend, Molly (Ashley Scott). To prevent her death, Danny must participate in a game of 12 rounds: complete each task, and Molly lives. Fail a task, and she dies. Let the (impossible) games begin.

Stream 12 Rounds for free on Tubi.