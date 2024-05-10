 Skip to main content
3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (May 10-12)

By
Three individuals stand in a line and stare.
Sony Pictures Releasing

This weekend, intelligent primates are storming the box office in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom is the latest chapter in the beloved Planet of the Apes saga. Other high-profile movies to watch include The Fall Guy and The Idea of You, two films that premiered last weekend. The Fall Guy is in theaters, and The Idea of You is on Prime Video.

If you want to watch movies and save some money, consider using a FAST service like Tubi and Amazon Freevee. Ads will run while watching movies on a FAST service. However, it’s free to sign up, a fair trade-off in the long run. Below, read about three free movies you can stream this weekend. Our selections include a heartwarming coming-of-age tale, an underrated horror film, and a classic 1990s teen comedy.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Summit Entertainment

“The movie’s good, but the book is better.” We’ve all heard this phrase from a bookworm in our lives. Many times, the bookworms have a valid point. With The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the book and the movie are on equal footing. Having Stephen Chbosky, the author of the bestselling novel, direct the feature film is one of the reasons for the successful book-to-movie adaptation.

The coming-of-age movie stars Logan Lerman as Charlie, a socially awkward introvert still struggling to cope with the suicide of his best friend the year before. Charlie only finds solace in literature, as the young teen dreams of becoming a writer. During his freshman year, Charlie meets two seniors: the rebellious Patrick (The Flash‘s Ezra Miller) and his eccentric stepsister, Sam (Harry Potter’s Emma Watson). The duo form a special friendship with Charlie, helping him come out of his shell along the way. Yet Charlie’s anxiety and depression rear their ugly heads, threatening to ruin his progress. Backed by a standout cast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the more riveting movies about adolescence of the last 15 years.

Stream The Perks of Being a Wallflower for free on Tubi.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Rocky and Alex staring in horror in "Don't Breathe."
Sony Pictures Releasing

Before terrorizing audiences this summer with Alien: Romulus, revisit one of director Fede Álvarez’s best horror films, Don’t Breathe. In Detroit, Rocky (Jane Levy) is a local burglar who steals from the wealthy so she can raise enough money to move to California with her little sister.

Rocky teams up with her friend Alex (Dylan Minnette) and boyfriend Money (Daniel Zovatto) to rob Norman Nordstrom (Avatar 3‘s Stephen Lang), a blind Gulf War veteran who allegedly has $300,000 at his house in an unoccupied neighborhood. On the surface, stealing from a blind man feels like a layup. However, this isn’t an ordinary home-invasion thriller. Norman uses his knowledge of the house and heightened senses to fight the trio. Hold your breath, because if you make a sound, Norman will hear it.

Stream Don’t Breathe for free on Tubi.

Good Burger (1997)

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger
Nickelodeon Films

If you’re a millennial, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order,” definitely means a lot to you. The iconic line comes from Good Burger, Nickelodeon’s teen comedy based on the “Good Burger” skit from All That. After an accident, teenager Dexter Reed (SNL cast member Keenan Thompson) is forced to get a summer job to pay for the damages. Dexter reluctantly accepts a job at Good Burger, where he meets the kind and dimwitted Ed (Kel Mitchell).

Good Burger’s business takes a severe hit after rival fast food place, Mondo Burger, opens up nearby. Ed’s secret sauce keeps the restaurant afloat, but it won’t be enough unless Good Burger can uncover Mondo Burger’s sinister plans for fast food dominance.

Stream Good Burger for free on Pluto TV.

