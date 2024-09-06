 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 6-8)

By
great free movies to stream this weekend september 6 8 2024 the king of staten island pete davidson
Universal Pictures

So long, summer. Labor Day weekend was a dead zone for new movies, allowing Deadpool & Wolverine to climb to No. 1 at the box office. That all changes this weekend with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice. Early tracking suggests Beetlejuice 2 could surpass $100 million domestically in its opening weekend.

After enjoying Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at your local theater, come home and stream some free movies on a FAST service like Tubi, Pluto TV, or Amazon Freevee. The selection of movies on these services is surprisingly elite. The three films listed below — a political thriller, a coming-of-age comedy, and a funny horror movie — are available to stream for free.

Recommended Videos

No Way Out (1987)

A naval officer and a man in a suit look confused as they stand next to each other.
Orion Pictures

What films have the greatest movie twists? Movies like The Sixth Sense, The Usual Suspects, Se7enChinatown, and Parasite feature some of the most famous twists ever. No Way Out deserves to be mentioned with these iconic films. No Way Out waits until the last possible second to unveil the twist, but it’s jaw-dropping when it happens.

Before the twist, No Way Out is an effective political thriller starring Kevin Costner as Tom Farrell, a Navy lieutenant who takes a job working for Defense Secretary David Brice (Gene Hackman). Farrell begins a passionate affair with Susan Atwell (Sean Young). Unbeknownst to Farrell, Atwell is also Brice’s mistress. After Atwell’s murder, Farrell is tasked with finding the killer. The investigation spirals out of control, with Farrell not knowing who to trust.

Stream No Way Out for free on Tubi.

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island
Universal Pictures

Before 2020, Pete Davidson was known for two things: Saturday Night Live and his love life. Add “actor” to the list thanks to his underrated performance in The King of Staten Island, the semiautobiographical dramedy by comedy legend Judd Apatow. Scott Carlin (Davidson) is a high school dropout living with his mother (Marisa Tomei) in Staten Island. Unemployed, Scott spends most days goofing off with friends, much to the dismay of his mother’s new boyfriend, Ray Bishop (Bill Burr).

Ray is a firefighter, which Scott hates because his firefighter father died on duty. Scott isn’t getting any younger, so he panics when his mom tells him to get his act together. There is plenty of lewd humor, but Apatow injects the necessary sweetness into The King of Staten Island, which makes for a heartfelt story.

Stream The King of Staten Island for free on Amazon Freevee.

Ready or Not (2019)

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not.
Searchlight Pictures

Grace (Samara Weaving) is about to get her fairy tale ending by marrying the man of her dreams, Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien). Alex is the estranged son of wealthy parents who own the Le Domas Family Games Company. Grace finally meets Alex’s strange family at the wedding, but she gives them a pass because they’re her in-laws.

Later that night, the family gathers inside their beautiful estate for a game of hide-and-seek. Grace will hide, while the Le Domas family plays the role of “seekers.” This isn’t an ordinary game of hide-and-seek. The family hunts Grace with weapons, as they look to kill her. Ready or Not is wickedly entertaining, thanks to elaborate hunt sequences and a witty sense of humor.

Stream Ready or Not for free on Pluto TV

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 great sci-fi movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
Caesar leading his army of apes in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Labor Day is a great time for a barbeque to culminate the end of a long and fruitful summer. For some, though, it's also a great excuse to catch up on some movies, or watch ones you love again. If you're someone who loves to explore the intricate, imaginative worlds of science fiction, then this is the list for you.

We've selected five sci-fi movies that are all worth watching over this Labor Day weekend. These movies come from a wide array of different streaming services, and they represent the best of what sci-fi has to offer today.

Read more
5 best kids movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
Kiki and her cat flying over the city on her broom in Kiki's Delivery Service.

Depending on where you live, Labor Day either represents the last real summer time before kids go back to school, or their first break after they returned a few weeks ago. Regardless, long weekends often mean that parents have to find a way to entertain their kids.

If you're looking for a great movie worth streaming that your kids will enjoy, then we've got just the list for you (once you're done with all these Netflix shows). We've pulled titles from all the major streaming services that are a great way to spend the weekend whether your kid is watching them for the first time or the hundredth.
The Lego Movie (2014)
The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD]

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by September 1
Jim Carrey pulls back on a boys face in Liar Liar.

The end of the month is rapidly approaching, which means a group of movies will be departing Netflix. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy are some of the premier titles on their way out. Considering two of the three installments in the trilogy are all-time classics, that's a huge loss for Netflix. Other titles leaving include The Nutty Professor, American Hustle, and Pineapple Express.

The carnage doesn't stop there. Over 45 movies are leaving Netflix on September 1. Some might end up on another streamer, while others could only be available via on-demand rental services. You might as well watch as many of these movies as you can before they leave Netflix. Our three picks include a Jim Carrey staple, an assassin thriller, and a hilarious 1990s comedy.
Liar Liar (1997)

Read more