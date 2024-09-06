3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 6-8)

So long, summer. Labor Day weekend was a dead zone for new movies, allowing Deadpool & Wolverine to climb to No. 1 at the box office. That all changes this weekend with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice. Early tracking suggests Beetlejuice 2 could surpass $100 million domestically in its opening weekend.

After enjoying Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at your local theater, come home and stream some free movies on a FAST service like Tubi, Pluto TV, or Amazon Freevee. The selection of movies on these services is surprisingly elite. The three films listed below — a political thriller, a coming-of-age comedy, and a funny horror movie — are available to stream for free.

No Way Out (1987)

What films have the greatest movie twists? Movies like The Sixth Sense, The Usual Suspects, Se7en, Chinatown, and Parasite feature some of the most famous twists ever. No Way Out deserves to be mentioned with these iconic films. No Way Out waits until the last possible second to unveil the twist, but it’s jaw-dropping when it happens.

Before the twist, No Way Out is an effective political thriller starring Kevin Costner as Tom Farrell, a Navy lieutenant who takes a job working for Defense Secretary David Brice (Gene Hackman). Farrell begins a passionate affair with Susan Atwell (Sean Young). Unbeknownst to Farrell, Atwell is also Brice’s mistress. After Atwell’s murder, Farrell is tasked with finding the killer. The investigation spirals out of control, with Farrell not knowing who to trust.

Stream No Way Out for free on Tubi.

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Before 2020, Pete Davidson was known for two things: Saturday Night Live and his love life. Add “actor” to the list thanks to his underrated performance in The King of Staten Island, the semiautobiographical dramedy by comedy legend Judd Apatow. Scott Carlin (Davidson) is a high school dropout living with his mother (Marisa Tomei) in Staten Island. Unemployed, Scott spends most days goofing off with friends, much to the dismay of his mother’s new boyfriend, Ray Bishop (Bill Burr).

Ray is a firefighter, which Scott hates because his firefighter father died on duty. Scott isn’t getting any younger, so he panics when his mom tells him to get his act together. There is plenty of lewd humor, but Apatow injects the necessary sweetness into The King of Staten Island, which makes for a heartfelt story.

Stream The King of Staten Island for free on Amazon Freevee.

Ready or Not (2019)

Grace (Samara Weaving) is about to get her fairy tale ending by marrying the man of her dreams, Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien). Alex is the estranged son of wealthy parents who own the Le Domas Family Games Company. Grace finally meets Alex’s strange family at the wedding, but she gives them a pass because they’re her in-laws.

Later that night, the family gathers inside their beautiful estate for a game of hide-and-seek. Grace will hide, while the Le Domas family plays the role of “seekers.” This isn’t an ordinary game of hide-and-seek. The family hunts Grace with weapons, as they look to kill her. Ready or Not is wickedly entertaining, thanks to elaborate hunt sequences and a witty sense of humor.

Stream Ready or Not for free on Pluto TV.