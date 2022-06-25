5 great horror movies like The Black Phone

It is evocative of shows like Stranger Things and even vintage Steven Spielberg, but the 2017 movie works because it is totally focused on the kids who are trying to rid their town of the menace that has infected it. The Black Phone is dealing with a more everyday evil than It, but the movies are united in their decision to make children central to the story they’re telling. Plenty of horror movies choose not to foreground kids for the simple reason that they can be hard to work with, but truly great horror movies know that a child’s terror can be scarier than almost anything else you see on screen.

