5 great kids movies to watch on Christmas

Whether you celebrate the holiday season or dread its arrival, one thing that’s almost guaranteed is the presence of children who need to be entertained. And, if you live somewhere cold, your options might feel a little limited.

If you’re looking for a Christmas movie for kids that you can put on without feeling the need to tear your hair out, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a list of great Christmas movies for kids that should help keep them entertained during one of the busiest times of the year.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Not explicitly a Christmas movie, but The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is certainly wintery and Christian. The film tells the story of four siblings who travel through a wardrobe into a world known as Narnia. That world has been frozen over with snow and is ruled by an evil queen known as the White Witch.

As the children ally themselves with Aslan, a magical lion, in order to stop her, they also have a run-in with Santa Claus and discover that their lives in Narnia might be exactly what they needed to find fulfillment at home.

This largely faithful adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy novel doesn’t try too hard to be another Harry Potter. Instead, it leans into its high fantasy origins, which has made this movie beloved by a generation accustomed to CGI-produced wonder. As the White Witch, Tilda Swinton steals the show, and Liam Neeson uses his deep, authoritative voice to bring life to the messianic Aslan.

You can watch The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on Hulu.

Elf (2003)

This is maybe the most obvious entry on this list, but it really couldn’t be avoided. Elf became a Christmas classic basically the second it hit theaters, and with good reason. Will Ferrell, playing a human who was raised as an elf and goes to New York in search of his biological family, has never been funnier than he is here as hi is utterly committed to every single absurd thing the script asks of him.

James Caan is just as good as his curmudgeonly father, a man who slowly begins to remember what it feels like to actually be happy. Elf is funny, sweet, and touching, all in the exact right proportions. It’s no surprise it’s become a new holiday classic, and spawned a hit musical now running on Broadway.

You can watch Elf on Hulu.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

You may not think that a kid would have any patience for a movie that isn’t even in color, but hear me out. Old movies aren’t bad because they’re old, and black-and-white movies aren’t any worse than ones that have color. Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic for a reason.

Its story of a Macy’s department store Santa Claus who claims that he is the real thing is a brilliant examination of the belief that fuels so many of the holiday’s oldest traditions. And, while it may be nearly 80 years old, the movie also has a radiant performance from a young Natalie Wood at its center to keep the kids hooked.

The 1994 remake is almost as good, with Jurassic Park‘s Richard Attenborough in the role of Santa and Mrs. Doubtfire‘s Mara Wilson as the little girl who believes in him. But nothing beats the original, and you can’t go wrong with the pure sweetness that the 1947 version delivers.

You can watch Miracle on 34th Street on Hulu.

Klaus (2019)

A brilliant and utterly surprising animated movie from Netflix, Klaus tells the story of a postman who is sent to the North Pole, only to meet a toymaker there who seems to closely resemble Santa Claus.

Klaus works so well in part because it is stripped of much of the ceremony that typically surrounds Santa. Instead, the movie tells a rather humble origin story for Santa Claus, imagining him as a man who gets taken advantage of for his gifts, even as he works as hard as he can to make people happy. And it doesn’t hurt that Klaus is beautifully animated, which helped result in a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination.

You can watch Klaus on Netflix.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen’s movie career was not as big as it could have been, but The Santa Clause is an undeniable highlight that still holds up today. Telling the story of a divorced dad who inadvertently kills Santa and must then assume the job himself, the film is equal parts silly and sweet as he slowly comes to accept the role he’s been asked to play.

Allen has rarely been better, and while the sequels to this movie are a bit too wacky, this first installment is a rock-solid holiday movie that works whether your 4 or 40.

You can watch The Santa Clause on Disney+.

