Heardle today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 2? Would you like some help?

It’s time to start a new week on Heardle. By now, we’re confident that you’ve adjusted to how the game works. Let’s end the weekend on a high note and get a victory.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Sunday, October 2

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2016.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of pop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter N.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Sunday, October 2

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Close by Nick Jonas featuring Tove Lo

