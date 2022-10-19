Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 19? Would you like some help?

We’re traveling back to the ’90s for the song of the day. Who were you in 1994? If you love punk rock music, then you should be able to get the song without our help. However, make sure to read our clues to ensure a victory!

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, October 19

Today’s Heardle was released in 1994.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of punk rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter O.

Heardle answer for Wednesday, October 19

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Self Esteem by The Offspring

The Offspring - "Self Esteem"

