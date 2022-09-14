 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, September 14: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 14? Would you like some help?

Hopefully, you were up-to-date on current music because yesterday’s song belonged to one of the most popular artists on the planet. Today’s musical selection comes from a legendary group of musicians.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, September 14

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1975.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the hard rock genre.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter K.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Wednesday, September 14

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Rock and Roll All Nite by KISS

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 10: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Saturday)

woman listening to music

Framed today, September 9: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

A man looks on his phone.

Heardle today, September 9: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)

woman listening to music

‘Framed’ today, September 8: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

A man looks on his phone.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Oliver, Charles, and Mabel at a party in a scene from Only Murders in the Building season 2 on Hulu.

FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

Toronto film fest 2022 opens with a blandly inspirational Netflix biopic

Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa play in the water.

The 74 best movies on Hulu right now (September 2022)

The Social Network

The 65 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)

Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott in Role Models.

The best shows on Netflix right now (September 2022)

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso face off in an image from Cobra Kai season 4.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan walk together through a field in a scene from RRR.

Minions: The Rise of Gru heads to Peacock on September 23

Gru holds a cheese-spraying rifle, surrounded by his Minions.

Video games to play for fans of House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings

Demon's Souls key art featuring the protagonist facing the undead and the looming Boletaria gates.