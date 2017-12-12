Carrie Mathison takes on U.S. government in first Homeland season 7 trailer

Former CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) has chased terrorists around the world for the better part of six seasons on Showtime’s award-winning drama Homeland. For season 7, her target is much closer to home — the U.S. government. Those details, as well as the season’s premiere date, are revealed in Showtime’s explosive Homeland season 7 trailer.

The seventh season of Homeland is set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, nearly a year after the end of season 6. Showtime did not reveal the episode count for season 7, but if it follows the trend of the previous six seasons, we should be in for 12 action-packed episodes .

At the end of Homeland‘s sixth season, the U.S. government was in an upheaval as numerous high-ranking officials were arrested in connection to an assassination attempt on President Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), with Mathison unable to talk the president out of taking such action. The season 7 trailer shows the aftermath of these arrests, including Mathison ready to take the government to court over “some of the most expansive civil rights abuses in our nation,” she says in the trailer.

Mathison spent the sixth season as a civil servant working at a legal aid foundation after spending years as a CIA officer. Her new crusade against the U.S. government in season 7 could bring the spy back out of Matthison, which series showrunner Alex Gansa wants to happen. “One thing we have to do is that we have to get Carrie Mathison back into the intelligence business. She’s been out of the game too long, and the game needs her back,” Gansa said at a Television Academy “For Your Consideration” event in April.

Homeland‘s seventh season will also mark a number of firsts for the series. Boardwalk Empire‘s Morgan Spector will make his series debut, presumably as a federal agent working with Mathison. Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) goes from being in federal prison to becoming President Keane’s new national security adviser — much to Mathison’s surprise. Season 7 is also the first Homeland season to be filmed in Virginia — the previous six seasons were filmed in South Carolina, New York City, South Africa, and Berlin.

Homeland has already been renewed for an eighth season.