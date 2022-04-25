J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and WB are making a Hot Wheels movie

 Skip to main content
Ever since The LEGO Movie hit theaters in 2014, there has been a push to bring more toy properties to the big screen. In March, there was even a report that a Play-Doh movie is in the works. Now, it’s Hot Wheels’ turn. Deadline is reporting that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company has signed on to produce a live-action take on Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy line for Warner Bros. Pictures. Mattel Films is also producing the project.

Mattel introduced the first Hot Wheels toy cars in 1968, and it remains an incredibly popular brand with both children and collectors. Hot Wheels tend to be either scale model cars or slot car racing kits. The Hot Wheels brand is so ubiquitous that real-life car companies have licensed their vehicles to appear in the toy line. Several famous cars from films and TV shows have also been given their own Hot Wheels toys.

Details about the actual Hot Wheels movie are scarce. But Deadline notes that the film “is described as a high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles.” That makes it sound like a Fast and Furious flick for kids.

A screencap of the trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Bad Robot’s president of Motion Pictures, Hannah Minghella will produce the film with Jon Cohen and Warner Bros. Vice President of Production Peter Dodd. Minghella also released a statement celebrating the announcement of the movie.

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of [Mattel co-founder] Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage,” said Minghella. “It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” added Dodd. “Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel, along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and the team at Bad Robot.”

At the moment, a screenwriter and a director are not attached to the Hot Wheels movie. But now that the project is announced, the search to fill those roles can begin.

