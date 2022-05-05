History remembers names in new House of the Dragon trailer

Have you ever wondered why there were so few female rulers in HBO’s Game of Thrones? It’s the same reason why there aren’t that many in this world. In the new trailer for the prequel series, House of the Dragon, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sets up what should be a peaceful transfer of power. The major houses of Westeros have all come to bend the knee and swear loyalty to Viserys and his chosen heir: His daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). Everyone follows the script except one: Her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Most of the trailer seems to take place from Daemon’s perspective, as he walks out of the throne room without supporting his niece or his brother. Instead of being shunned, he is cheered by his followers. Daemon is willing to let the kingdom slip into war just to satisfy his urge for power. And as warned in the trailer, history doesn’t remember the blood spilled on the way to the throne. It remembers the names of those who claimed it.

One of the other striking aspects of this trailer is the prevalence of dragons, and the almost religious awe surrounding dragon eggs. Perhaps the dragons are more scarce outside of King’s Landing. Regardless, both Rhaenyra and Daemon are skilled dragon riders. When they go to war against each other, and they will, their battle will play out in the sky in a duel of dragons while their armies battle below.

House of the Dragon was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The first episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

