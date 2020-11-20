How to cancel Disney+

So, Disney+ didn’t work out. Maybe you only signed up for the seven-day free trial and want to cancel before you get billed. Maybe The Mandalorian didn’t meet your expectations. Maybe the service is too glitchy. Maybe, just maybe, you’ve already binge-watched the Marvel movies, the ’90s Disney Afternoon series, and all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Maybe that Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle is just too good of a deal to handle.

Whatever the reason, canceling Disney+ is just as easy as signing up. If you really want to cancel, you’re only a few clicks away.

Cancel via a web browser

Use these instructions if you signed up using a PC rather than an Android or Apple device. You cannot cancel through the mobile apps.

Step 1: Log in to your Disney+ account.

Step 2: Click on the account holder’s profile icon.

Step 3: Click or hover over the Profile icon in the top right corner.

Step 4: Choose Account from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Under Subscription, click on the subscription.

Step 6: Click the Cancel Subscription link.

Step 7: Enter a reason for canceling.

Step 8: Select Continue to Cancel.

Cancel via Google Play

Use these instructions if you signed up using the Disney+ Android app.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Tap the three-line Menu icon in the top left corner.

Step 3: Tap Subscriptions.

Step 4: Tap Disney+.

Step 5: Tap Cancel Subscription.

Cancel via iOS and iPadOS

Use these instructions if you signed up using the Disney+ app for Apple-branded devices.

Step 1: Tap to open Settings.

Step 2: Tap your name (Apple ID).

Step 3: Tap Subscriptions.

Step 4: Tap Disney+.

Step 5: Tap Cancel Subscription.

After you cancel Disney+

You’ll be able to access Disney+ until your current subscription period ends. That means you’ll lose access either after the 7-day free trial expires, or if your credit card has already been charged, on your next scheduled billing date.

Even after canceling, your overall Disney account (which is created automatically when you sign up for Disney+, and which is used across all of Disney’s websites) will still be active. For the most part that’s fine, although Disney may still use your Disney account to send promotional emails. If you want to cancel your Disney account, do the following:

Step 1: Go to Disney’s Privacy Controls page.

Step 2: Sign in using the link under Manage Your Registration Account.

Step 3: Change your notification preferences, or cancel the Disney account entirely.

Note that deleting your Disney account won’t automatically cancel your Disney+ subscription, but it will make it impossible for you to log in to Disney+. Make sure to cancel your Disney+ subscription first before your Disney account. Otherwise, you’re going to have to give Disney’s customer service department a call to sort things out.

