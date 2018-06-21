HBO's first interactive game with Amazon Alexa transports players to 'Westworld'

Share

Now you can access the sci-fi/Western universe of Westworld from your very own living room — all you need is an Amazon Echo. HBO just launched its first full-scale Alexa voice skill called Westworld: The Maze, and you’ll need to know a lot about this award-winning show to get through the choose-your-own adventure simulation.

The Maze arrives just in time for the show’s season 2 finale on Sunday, June 24. Fans can pass the time by being transported into an unknown world and challenged to make life-or-death decisions. If you haven’t finished season 1, check out our recap to get caught up.

Before you enter the Westworld universe, you first have to go to your Amazon account and search Alexa skills for Westworld: The Maze. Don’t forget to make sure your Echo device is connected to your Amazon account. Enable the skill and you are ready to go.

Now you can cozy up to your Amazon Echo and simply say, “Alexa, open Westworld.” You will be whisked away to a world you have literally only experienced from your sofa. The Maze features over 60 captivating storylines, 400 possible choices, and more than two full hours of game time. Answer riddles and ask the right questions to get to the center of the maze faster. The game can be completed in just 20 minutes, but only if you make the right choices, and stay alive that long.

The game starts with the sounds of a train in the background, and the sound of your footsteps leading you into a saloon. You are introduced to the Madam of the Saloon, Rose, who will be your guide through the game. She tells you that The Maze consists of three levels — memory, improvisation, and self-interest. If you can answer the questions correctly, you will make it to the center. Hike through Python Pass, even explore Delos Inc., but choose wisely because your life depends on it.

Voices of your favorite characters like Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) will hopefully bring you a sense of encouragement as you make your way through the challenges.

Check out the ominous trailer, and put your Westworld knowledge to the test in Westworld: The Maze.