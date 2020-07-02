  1. Movies & TV

Fallout TV series coming to Amazon from Westworld creators

By

Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan might just want to set the world on fire, as the two are producing a series for Amazon set in the Fallout video game universe.

A teaser for the project was released on Thursday, July 2, offering the vibe Fallout fans expect: Crackling radio, old-timey music, and some sort of wrenching metal noise.

Bethesda producer Todd Howard said in a statement “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen, but it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

We’ve reached out to Amazon and Bethesda for more details, and will update this story if we get more information. No word yet on whether famed series narrator Ron Perlman will make an appearance.

