After a long day at work, Netflix is there for you when all you’re looking to do is kick back on your couch. Its library is packed with thrilling movies and awesome TV shows, the vast majority of which come equipped with subtitles. Subtitles are a useful and often downright necessary feature, but if someone watching on your account used subtitles to watch a foreign film, you might be confused when you go to catch up on Stranger Things and find the action covered up by unnecessary yellow text. Fortunately, if you’re not sure how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, it’s a relatively simple process. The only problem is the instructions are different for every Netflix-supported device, but we have you covered.

Unless otherwise noted, the first step for all of these devices is to launch your Netflix app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Netflix app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free. If your device isn’t listed here (we’re including the most popular ones), there’s a detailed guide from Netflix, too.

Android devices

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen. Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

iPhone and iPad

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen. Step 2: A dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap the X icon to continue playback.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen. Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, hover over it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, hover over it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap OK or the X icon to continue playback.

Step 1: Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page.

Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page. Step 2: Choose Off for subtitles.

Choose Off for subtitles. Step 3: Press the back button to exit out of the description page.

Press the back button to exit out of the description page. Step 4: Hit Play to start your movie or show.

If you have a newer Roku device, you can also turn off subtitles while your movie or show is playing.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote.

While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote. Step 2: Select Audio & Subtitles .

Select Audio & Subtitles Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. (for Apple TV 2 and 3, hold down the Center button on your remote).

While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. (for Apple TV 2 and 3, hold down the Center button on your remote). Step 2: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Mac/PC

Step 1: Launch Netflix via its website and pick a show or movie to watch.

Launch Netflix via its website and pick a show or movie to watch. Step 2: While your show or movie plays, move your mouse around.

While your show or movie plays, move your mouse around. Step 3: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 4: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Blu-ray Player

Note: Being as there are thousands of Blu-ray players, these steps might not work exactly the same for your device.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your remote.

While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your remote. Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

Step 1: Once you’re in your show and it’s playing, click the down arrow on the PS4 controller.

Step 2: Upon doing so, a Dialogue icon will show up. Select this option.

Step 3: The audio and subtitle options will then appear, where you can choose the “Off” options directly under “Subtitles.”

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your controller.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the Off option under Subtitles.

If you’re still seeing subtitles after completing these actions, try going into your Xbox’s settings. You can choose Closed Captioning under Ease of Access. Check the “Off” button.

